State investigation launched into to Scott County Auditor's payments to election workers

Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand on Thursday announced his office will launch an investigation into payments made by former Democratic Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz to election workers last summer.

"These potential overpayments have been publicly reported and may be a misuse of Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds made available through the Iowa Secretary of State Office," Sand, a Democrat, said in a statement Thursday.

The Iowa Secretary of State Office will assist with the investigation, and the State Auditor's Office will issue a report with its findings when the audit is completed, according to a press release.

Scott County supervisors in December chided Moritz -- who resigned April 23 -- for unilaterally deciding to increase poll workers' pay to $15 an hour from $10-$12 an hour for working the June primary during a statewide public health emergency, without county board approval.

Moritz previously told the Quad-City Times she made a mistake and thought she had the authority to do so.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

