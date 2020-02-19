State lawmakers approve varied medical cannabis expansions

Reynolds said Wednesday that she is willing to consider negotiating the cap limit, but would not but say how far she’s willing to go. She did make clear she will not sign any legislation with a 25-gram cap, and said Zaun knows that.

“We continue to have conversations to find what is acceptable, what can we get through the House and through the Senate continue to make progress from the existing statute,” she said. “I really do anticipate us getting something done this legislative session.”

“It's like everything else,” Reynolds added. “If it’s progress, I think we should take a look at that, consider that as somewhat of a win and then continue to look at it down the road.”

Klein said he was disappointed by the governor’s veto last year and wants assurance from Reynolds that she will sign what the Legislature sends her.

“What I’ve requested is a public statement of actual position rather than signals,” Klein said. “Part of the reason we didn’t get a bill done last year was we didn’t know her position. There wasn’t clarity. We worked with the best intentions, thought we had a good piece of legislation, she disagreed, but we didn't know that until the veto.”