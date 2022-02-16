State Rep. candidate Thurgood Brooks under review for confrontations with a grant applicant and Rock Island Alderman Mark Poulos

Two physical confrontations initiated by Illinois State Rep. candidate Thurgood Brooks are under review after Brooks confronted Rock Island Alderman Mark Poulos, Ward 6, and Natalie Linville-Mass, owner of MediaLink, following a contentious, two-hour long city council meeting Monday night.

Because Brooks is an employee of the city through his job with the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, Interim City Manager John Gripp said city staff and the police department are reviewing video footage captured by cameras in the lobby where the incidences took place.

Brooks declined to comment Wednesday.

"There is no one to my knowledge who has filed a (criminal) complaint at this time," Gripp said. "It sounds like it was a very unfortunate incident and I will be reviewing it.

"The human resources director is looking into the situation right now to determine if there were any code of conduct violations," he said. "It's unfortunate anyone was in this situation; it's really unprofessional."

The issue between Poulos and Brooks began at the beginning of the meeting, when Brooks said during the public comment portion that if any council members voted to approve a controversial Black history trail grant and appoint Linville-Mass as sub-recipient, he would ensure none of them were re-elected.

Poulos said during the meeting that he did not appreciate being threatened by members of the public.

After the meeting ended, Brooks approached Poulos in the lobby outside city council chambers, standing within inches and nearly nose-to-nose with Poulos, who did not move.

"He came up to me and said, 'Mark, you know I didn't threaten you. If you were an employee, we wouldn't be having this conversation. You're an elected official and we can take you out of office,'" Poulos said. "Thurgood said to me, 'I didn't threaten you; you know me.'

"Well, I thought I knew him," Poulos said. "The comments were made in a threatening manner."

The confrontation played out in front of Interim Police Chief Richard Landi and a female police officer, who were standing a few feet away.

"Thurgood got his hands up by my chest and I told him to back off," Poulos said. "Did I think he was going to touch me? It could have gone either way. I understand he's young and emotional, but the manner in which he displayed his passion was inappropriate. I would say we were within six inches of each other. He was very emotional at the time and I was trying not to be and trying to deescalate things.

"I told him he was getting too close and he needed to back away," Poulos said. "I said, 'Excuse me, I have to go back into council.' I think (Brooks) was angry that I wasn't getting angry. (Monday) night was a violation of my trust."

Brooks, 28, lost his bid for Rock Island mayor in 2021. He announced his candidacy for State Representative, District 72, in January, and on his campaign website, bills himself as a "community builder and organizer."

Linville-Mass said that in December, she had a very positive, productive, hour-long conversation with Brooks about the Black history trail grant. He told her at that time that if she ever needed his help, to give him a call. As Linville-Mass faced push back from residents opposing the grant, she called and emailed Brooks, but said he never returned her messages.

While exiting the meeting Monday night, Linville-Mass said she pointed in Brooks' direction and said, "'You lied to me; you misrepresented who you were.'

"That's when he bolted toward me," she said.

As Linville-Mass got into the elevator to leave, Brooks entered the elevator, held the door open, and confronted her.

"He said, 'Don't you ever point your finger at me like that again.' I was in shock," Linville-Mass said. "It was very confrontational; that was an attack. I said to him, 'You lied to me. You said you were going to call, but you never called.'

"(Monday) night when he did what he did, I was so frustrated because it was a complete turnaround from our Dec. 13 conversation. I really thought I could trust him."

Linville-Mass said the confrontation only ended when a friend of Brooks pulled him from the elevator by the arm, allowing Linville-Mass to leave.

