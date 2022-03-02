State Rep Ross Paustian announces run for Scott County Supervisor

Ross Paustian, a state Republican representative from Walcott, announced Wednesday he's running as a Republican for Scott County Supervisor this election cycle.

With the decennial redrawing of legislative district lines, Paustian was drawn into the same district as Republican Bobby Kaufmann, from Wilton. Paustian announced in November he would retire from the legislature at the end of his term in December 2022.

"As a life-long citizen of Scott County, I want to bring my experience as a farmer, small businessman, and state legislator to the County Board of Supervisors," Paustian said in an emailed press release.

Two sitting supervisors have announced plans to run for other office. Ken Croken plans to run for Iowa House District 97, a newly drawn district in Scott County that lacks an incumbent. And Tony Knobbe announced plans to run for the outgoing treasurer.

Davenport attorney Jazmin Newton plans to run again for a supervisor seat. She lost by fewer than 70 votes to chairman Ken Beck in the 2020 election.

Paustian and his wife, Carol live in Walcott. Paustian is a family farmer with a livestock and row crop operation in rural Scott County. He is also past president of the Scott County Farm Bureau and Scott County Pork Producers.

The media release highlighted his experience in the Iowa Legislature and said his priorities there included tax cuts, reducing bureaucracy, and supporting law enforcement.

"While I'm stepping away from my role as a State Representative, I know I have more to give back to the people of Scott County. I'm excited about this next opportunity to continue my service. I'm confident that I can bring my experience of delivering results to the Scott County board and keep us moving in the right direction," Paustian said, according to the prepared statement.

