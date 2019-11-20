State's attorney candidate charged with two counts of domestic battery

ROCK ISLAND -- Republican Rock Island County state's attorney candidate Eric Reyes appeared in Rock Island County court Wednesday morning for a jury trial for two counts of domestic battery.
The court appearance comes one month after Reyes declared his candidacy for state's attorney on Oct. 21.
Formerly an assistant state's attorney, he is now a criminal defense and immigration attorney with Reyes Law Group, 608 20th St., Rock Island.
Reyes, 40, was charged with one count of domestic battery causing bodily harm and one count of domestic battery with physical contact. Both are Class A criminal misdemeanors.
The two counts stem from allegations that on June 9, Reyes pushed a woman to the ground and caused injury to her elbow, according to court documents.
Reyes was ordered to pay bond of $1,000 and fitted with an electronic surveillance device.
Charging documents allege Eric Reyes "has a history of domestic violence, as defined in the Illinois Domestic Violence Act, or a history of other criminal acts" and "has access to deadly weapons or a history of using deadly weapons."
Because of Reyes' previous employment with the state's attorney's office, former Interim Rock Island County State's Attorney Patricia Castro assigned Charles Zalar as a special prosecutor.
Eric Reyes previously ran for Congress in 2012 in the 17th Congressional District as an Independent but dropped out when his petition was denied for not having enough signatures. He ran again the following year as a Republican but withdrew again after his petition was challenged.
State's attorney candidates can file candidate petitions with the Rock Island County Clerk's office beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 2. The office will be closed on Thanksgiving and Nov. 29.
Current State's Attorney Dora Villarreal has already announced her candidacy, in addition to Democrats Calvin Dane and Herb Schultz and Republican Kathleen Bailey.
The primary election is March 17, 2020, and the general election is Nov. 3, 2020.