State's attorney candidate charged with two counts of domestic battery

ROCK ISLAND -- Republican Rock Island County state's attorney candidate Eric Reyes appeared in Rock Island County court Wednesday morning for a jury trial for two counts of domestic battery.

The court appearance comes one month after Reyes declared his candidacy for state's attorney on Oct. 21.

Formerly an assistant state's attorney, he is now a criminal defense and immigration attorney with Reyes Law Group, 608 20th St., Rock Island.

Reyes, 40, was charged with one count of domestic battery causing bodily harm and one count of domestic battery with physical contact. Both are Class A criminal misdemeanors.

The two counts stem from allegations that on June 9, Reyes pushed a woman to the ground and caused injury to her elbow, according to court documents.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reyes was ordered to pay bond of $1,000 and fitted with an electronic surveillance device.