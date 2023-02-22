A dispute between the Silvis mayor and city council now involves the county attorney.

Four of seven aldermen present at a council meeting Tuesday cast no-confidence votes in Mayor Matt Carter. One alderman was absent.

Some aldermen allege that Carter violated Illinois' Whistleblower Act, and Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said she is looking into the matter. Carter and others, meanwhile, have accused aldermen of violating the state's Open Meetings Act.

First Ward Alderman Tony Trulson said the mayor violated the Whistleblower law by retaliating against a city employee or employees.

The council’s no-confidence vote was taken, Trulson said, “because of harassing actions, statements that have been made lately by the mayor towards a few of our employees, and the perceived violation of the Whistleblower Protection Act. It is because of those reasons, not anything else.”

The alleged retaliation is said to have occurred after an employee was terminated. Specific allegations were not discussed.

Trulson told the crowd of about 45 people at Tuesday's meeting: “You deserve all the transparency, but let’s be honest: You’re probably not going to hear the whole story tonight, due to some of it being under investigation. I’ll tell you as much as I think I can without jeopardizing any of the investigation, but it’s not going to be enough.”

After the vote, 4th Ward Alderman Joshua Dyer said information pertaining to the violation Carter is alleged to have committed were turned over to the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office for evaluation.

Contacted after Tuesday night's meeting, Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal confirmed she has received information requesting her office investigate a claim of official misconduct by a public official as it pertained to the state’s Whistleblower Act.

“Our office was contacted late last week to investigate potential retaliation by a public official,” Villarreal said Tuesday night. “We are still in the early stages of gathering information related to the allegations to determine whether further action from our office is warranted under Illinois’ Whistleblower laws.

“We are very hesitant to intervene in the business of other government bodies and will only do so if the evidence and facts arise to such a degree where it is warranted.”

Dyer said he expects the State’s Attorney’s Office to do “a full investigation into his actions.”

“This was entirely about retaliation against other city employees and creating a toxic work environment,” Dyer said. “We’ve done all we can, I think, as City Council. The State’s Attorney will take care of it going forward, and they’ll determine if misconduct has occurred and if he needs to be removed from office.”

Both during the meeting and after the meeting, Carter’s attorney, Mark Daniel, of Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois, accused City Council members of violating the state’s Open Meetings Act by holding a closed meeting Feb. 7.

Daniel said he and Carter want a recording of the closed meeting.

Before the vote, several members of the public spoke in favor of Carter, while one person thanked the City Council for what they were doing.

Former Silvis Mayor Bill Fox told Carter to run again and that he would back him.

Tim Davis, who lives in the 3rd Ward, said he voted for Carter and told the council members, “You’re wanting to take my vote away,” and he wanted to know why.

“I want an explanation, I want transparency and I want it before the vote of no confidence is taken," Davis said. "I think I deserve to know, because if it’s not warranted, then maybe some other people should step down.”

Craig Pirmann, who is running for 2nd Ward alderman, said: “Right now what I’m seeing in this council is embarrassing. Matt has served this city for over 12 years as an alderman and six years as a mayor. Now all of a sudden he disagrees with something and you want a vote of no confidence.”

Pirmann said the council had: “transcended the whole concept of transparency. We don’t know what’s going on because you get behind your closed doors and your closed meetings and you hide and do all your work in the shadows when people want to know what’s going on.”

Mike Schwarz, who works for the street department, thanked the City Council.

Schwarz said he filed a grievance on Oct. 18, 2022, against the fired employee, and that the city launched an investigation.

It was found that there was harassment in the workplace, he said.

Schwarz said his religion, his lisp and his military discharge were brought into the workplace. The investigation was inconclusive, he said, but the employee admitted to other things in the workplace.

Jerry Leibovitz told the council: “I think you’re all making a mistake, trying to get rid of our mayor. Common sense tells me that we voted a mayor in.”

If the council wants to get rid of him, Leibovitz said, “run against him next time. Beat him if you want to get him out. But I think this is no way to handle it.”

During the regular City Council meeting, Carter told those in attendance: “I want to apologize to all the residents of Silvis for the circus that is resulting here form the actions of some aldermen. It’s been difficult to put into words what I have been feeling for the past few days since the special meeting was posted.”

After expressing disappointment in some of the council members, Carter said, “I hope that in the future we can come together as one and work for the common cause and what’s best for the city of Silvis.”

Third Ward Alderman Rick Lohse told Carter that he should not try to use his attorneys to “obfuscate” what happened in the closed meeting.

“Since that meeting, many of your actions that have put the city at risk have continued,” Lohse said.

Several times alderman said that a letter had been sent to Carter, asking for his resignation. The letter was signed by all eight aldermen.

After the meeting, Carter reiterated that he has been accused of nothing in writing and that the vote was nothing “but a political stunt.”

Carter said he's not angry and held no ill-will toward the aldermen.

"It's not in my nature," he said. He also said that it was not him creating a toxic environment, saying, “It’s the council that’s creating the toxic environment.”