Steve King defends Confederate flag as 'symbol of Southern Pride'

"If you believe the Confederate flag is and always was the symbol of slavery, show me," King wrote in a July 11 tweet. "Google "slavery" & click "images." I see Old Glory at the bottom of last page but not a glimpse of stars and bars." He linked to a page that showed up in his search, which showed dozens of black and white photos of black slaves from the 1800s.

In another tweet that same day, King wrote, "If you don't believe the Confederate flag is & has long been a symbol of Southern Pride, Google "Southern Pride." Once you get past the BBQ grills, almost all the rest are stars & bars. Makes me want to put some ribs on my grill."

That tweet linked to photos of numerous Stars and Bars flags.

On Thursday, the Democratic-controlled House voted to remove Confederate statues from the Capitol. It's not clear if the Senate will take up the measure.

Some removals have taken place nationwide. On July 1, the mayor of Richmond, Virginia, the onetime capital of the Confederacy, ordered the immediate removal of all Confederate statues on city property.

For King, such steps are misguided, as he has tweeted since mid-June that Black Lives Matter, with the shorthand of BLM, is off the mark with actions.