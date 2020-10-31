Still haven't voted? Here are your options as the election nears

Still haven’t registered to vote? Have an absentee ballot you haven’t turned in? Requested a ballot but haven’t received it?
With just a few days left until the Nov. 3 election, here are your options for voting in Iowa and Illinois if you haven't already.
Illinois
For those who prefer to vote before Election Day, early voting will continue through Monday at the county clerk's office, 1504 Third Ave., Rock Island, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Residents planning to vote in person on Election Day can locate their polling site by searching on the county clerk's website. In Rock Island County, go to RockIslandCounty.org, click on the elections tab, and "find your voting center." Enter your zip code and address to find your polling location.
Those who live in another county can locate their polling site on the Illinois State Board of Elections website under the "polling place locator" tab.
Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said voter registration closed Oct. 18, but residents can still register under grace, which means registering and voting at the same time. Voters must bring two forms of ID showing current name and address, and voting must take place at the same time of registration.
Polls are open in Illinois on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If you requested a mail-in ballot but have not mailed it back, Kinney said it is best to drop it off in person in the official drop box located outside the county office building, 1504 Third Ave., Rock Island.
"Do not put it in the mail, it's too late," Kinney said. "It might not make it here in time. It has to be in the drop box by 7 p.m., when the polls close. Voters may also come in person to the clerk's office, surrender their ballot and vote in person."
Kinney said 39,064 people have voted early in person, with 10,160 of those voting at the clerk's office, comprising 26% of registered voters in the county.
At the Western Illinois University location, 3300 River Dr., Moline, 3,524 people voted early. The number of people who have voted under grace so far is 686.
Kinney said 28,273 ballots were issued by mail and so far, 24,694 have been returned.
Iowa
Have an absentee ballot you still haven't returned?
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said returning an absentee ballot is the safest way to vote and avoid possible exposure to COVID-19 and long lines.
Voters who have received absentee ballots in the mail can return those ballots to one of the county's five early voting sites or the County Drop Box outside of the Auditor's Office at 600 W. 4th St. in Davenport.
Ballots must be postmarked by Monday, Nov. 2 or sooner and received by Nov. 9 to be counted. For those who have not yet returned their ballot, Moritz advises against putting the ballot in the mail, as it may not arrive in time.
"Voters do not need to personally return their ballots," Moritz said. "They can have someone they trust bring the ballots to my office, the County Drop Box or one of our satellite locations. We have received the majority of mail ballots already, but there are still a few thousand left to return. My office urges those with absentee ballots to return them as soon as possible. It is the safest way to vote during this pandemic."
Ballots must be received no later than 9 p.m. in the Auditor’s Office on Election Day. And voters must sign and seal the affidavit envelope.
Voters who have received an absentee ballot but have not yet returned it can also surrender their ballot at an early voting site before Election Day, or at their polling location on Election Day, and vote in-person.
Polls are open in Iowa from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Where can you go to vote in-person?
Support Local Journalism
Voters can look up their their polling location at the Iowa Secretary of State's website.
There is also still time to vote early in-person, and early voting times have been expanded, including allowing voters to vote in person on Sunday, Nov. 1. Find locations and times for early voting sites at the Scott County Auditor's website.
As of Friday morning, more than 56,600 individuals had voted early, either in-person or by mail, or more than 47% of registered voters in the county.
According to the Auditor's Office, 62,608 ballots were requested and so far 56,664 had been returned, with 36,699 received by mail and 19,965 received by those who voted early in-person, out of 120,185 active registered voters in Scott County.
Those opting to vote in-person must bring a valid form of ID — either their Iowa voter ID card, an Iowa driver's license, passport, Iowa non-operator ID, a military or veteran ID, or a tribal ID.
And while election officials will strongly encourage masks be worn, "I cannot mandate that, because it is a federal election," Moritz said.
"My people will be masked. We will strongly encourage people to wear masks, but I cannot mandate that," she said. "So recognize that you will very likely be in close contact with individuals at your polling place (closer than 6 feet for longer than 15 minutes). We ask that voters do their part and consider COVID-19 safety," including wearing a mask at all times, keeping 6 feet of distance between themselves and others, bringing and using hand sanitizer, and staying home if feeling ill or if there's a chance they may be sick.
Requested a ballot but it hasn't arrived?
You can vote in-person early or on Election Day by signing a declaration that says your ballot was lost or never arrived.
You can also track your absentee ballot on the Iowa Secretary of State's website that will show when your ballot was received by county election officials. If they have not received it, you can cast a provisional ballot on Election Day.
Still not registered to vote?
You can register to vote while voting in-person, but will require providing a valid form of identification and proof of residency, such as a residential lease agreement, a utility bill, a bank statement, a paycheck, a property tax statement or other government document with your name and address.
Convicted felons who have completed their sentence are also eligible to vote. More information on that is available at restoreyourvote.iowa.gov.
Planning to vote but now have COVID-19 or are ill?
"We'll curbside vote them," Moritz said. "Call me or my office (at 563-326-8631) and we’ll set up a time to go to an early voting site or to your polling site on Election Day and we’ll curbside vote you."
Two precinct election officials, one Republican and one Democrat, will don personal protective gear, have the individual to roll down their window 2 inches, and slip them a ballot to fill out in their car and return to the election officials.
Moritz on Thursday said she was "voting four people who are in the hospital" and had fielded 11 calls from people inquiring about curbside voting.
Worried about voter intimidation?
Moritz said she will have 18 rovers, including 11 from the Scott County Sheriff's Office, rotating to every precinct every 15 minutes "making sure poll workers are supplied and equipment is working and keeping a watchful eye to make sure there is not electioneering or intimidation happening at the polls."
"I feel that this will be a safe election," Mortiz said. "We will be Iowa nice, but that doesn’t mean people won’t use their freedom of speech to display who they are supporting. We know this is a heightened and extremely contentious election. People will utilize their opportunity to express their freedom of speech, which is all good. Just make sure that when you are at a polling location that you are abiding by the law. That means no lingering, no congregating, no giving out any treats."
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller this week warned "voter intimidation will not be tolerated.
"I believe voters will be able to cast ballots safely and securely, and our election officials will count all of the votes accurately, fairly and as quickly as possible," Miller said in a statement. "If you see problems at polling sites, we encourage you to report them to precinct election officials and local law enforcement."
Iowa law prohibits posting signs, congregating, soliciting votes or loitering within 300 feet of the door to a polling place. State law, too, states no one can interrupt, hinder or oppose a voter while in or approaching the polling place or when marking their ballot. The restriction includes poll watchers designated by political parties who are allowed in polling places. Anyone "who behaves in a noisy, riotous, tumultuous or disorderly manner at or about the polls, so as to disturb the election," may be arrested, according to the Attorney General.
"Everyone’s vote is private and independent," Moritz added. "And on this one day we are all equal. We all get one vote. We should extend our graciousness to each other in allowing us to exercise that freedom, understanding we have our own opinions and respect each other’s opportunity to express that right in the polling location. If someone is intimidating you, that should be a call to our office or law enforcement immediately."
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.