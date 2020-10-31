Still haven't voted? Here are your options as the election nears

Polls are open in Illinois on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you requested a mail-in ballot but have not mailed it back, Kinney said it is best to drop it off in person in the official drop box located outside the county office building, 1504 Third Ave., Rock Island.

"Do not put it in the mail, it's too late," Kinney said. "It might not make it here in time. It has to be in the drop box by 7 p.m., when the polls close. Voters may also come in person to the clerk's office, surrender their ballot and vote in person."

Kinney said 39,064 people have voted early in person, with 10,160 of those voting at the clerk's office, comprising 26% of registered voters in the county.

At the Western Illinois University location, 3300 River Dr., Moline, 3,524 people voted early. The number of people who have voted under grace so far is 686.

Kinney said 28,273 ballots were issued by mail and so far, 24,694 have been returned.

Iowa

Have an absentee ballot you still haven't returned?

Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said returning an absentee ballot is the safest way to vote and avoid possible exposure to COVID-19 and long lines.