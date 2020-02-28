Study: Scott, Clinton counties 'exemplary' about answering public information requests

Wagner and his assistants received responses for all six requests in Scott and Clinton counties. Only one, for pothole complaints from the Scott County Secondary Roads Department, did not yield records because the office said it didn’t collect that information. Wagner said that wasn’t uncommon from roads departments nationwide.

Iowa was listed as one of the six "best states" among the 10 studied. Iowa public bodies met deadline 59% of the time, higher than the overall audit average of 51%. The state had no “failed” requests, defined as “requests that were never satisfactorily completed.”

“An initial verdict suggests public records laws across the 10 sample states are by and large effective and in working order,” Wagner concluded. “Approximately 37 of every 38 requests ultimately returned a satisfactory outcome.

“However, the audit also documented the difficulty in communicating with public bodies, and often reminders were needed to ensure the request was being processed,” Wagner elaborated. “That only two-thirds of sample bodies provided an email address is unsatisfactory. Fourteen percent of the sample bodies did not even have websites.”