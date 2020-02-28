Study: Scott, Clinton counties 'exemplary' about answering public information requests

A new nationwide audit of freedom of information laws found “exemplary” transparency and responsiveness of some public bodies in Scott and Clinton counties.
Although the records requests in the Quad-Cities area were relatively non-controversial in content and limited in number, audit author and Marquette University assistant professor A.Jay Wagner said the local results were “impressive.”
“The state of Iowa was quite good across the board, but Scott and Clinton, in limited requests, performed exceedingly well,” Wagner said. “Both counties, across the three offices, provided the records when available—one was even affirmatively posted—did so very promptly, charged no fees and had contact information available online.”
To examine the “baseline operations” of public records laws, Wagner and research assistants sent 1,014 public records requests to a variety of government offices and departments in 338 counties across 10 states.
The team measured the timeliness of compliance, including whether or not deadlines were met, and whether records were returned in the specified format. The researchers also looked at the ease of requesting records, including whether contact information was available online, the costs of requesting records and the overall difficulty of follow ups.
Wagner and his assistants received responses for all six requests in Scott and Clinton counties. Only one, for pothole complaints from the Scott County Secondary Roads Department, did not yield records because the office said it didn’t collect that information. Wagner said that wasn’t uncommon from roads departments nationwide.
Iowa was listed as one of the six "best states" among the 10 studied. Iowa public bodies met deadline 59% of the time, higher than the overall audit average of 51%. The state had no “failed” requests, defined as “requests that were never satisfactorily completed.”
“An initial verdict suggests public records laws across the 10 sample states are by and large effective and in working order,” Wagner concluded. “Approximately 37 of every 38 requests ultimately returned a satisfactory outcome.
“However, the audit also documented the difficulty in communicating with public bodies, and often reminders were needed to ensure the request was being processed,” Wagner elaborated. “That only two-thirds of sample bodies provided an email address is unsatisfactory. Fourteen percent of the sample bodies did not even have websites.”
Although the "overwhelming majority" of request-related interactions were positive, Wagner added, "it was also not uncommon to experience hostility and personal insults" including intimidation.
The records requested were relatively innocuous. High-profile or highly contentious records can be harder to procure.
Still, Wagner said, despite persistent problems and differences across places, the audit showed the system of public information laws was relatively satisfactory.
“It’s worth celebrating, when it works well,” Wagner said.
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.