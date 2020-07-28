Suit charges ComEd with consumer fraud

In a document known as a “deferred prosecution agreement,” ComEd admitted that the “reasonably foreseeable anticipated benefits” of those laws exceeded $150 million.

However, the Citizens Utility Board, an agency that represents consumers in rate cases before the Illinois Commerce Commission, estimates that the formula-based rate adjustments will yield about $700 million for ComEd over 10 years while the Future Energy Jobs Act could yield up to $2.35 billion over 10 years.

“This lawsuit is to determine the full extent because we all know that Commonwealth Edison did not admit to $150 million, that this goes much deeper than that,” said Stephan Blandin, another attorney in the case. “And we're going to have a full accounting from Commonwealth Edison to determine how extensive the fraud was so that the 4 million ratepayers in the state of Illinois will get their money back as a result of this bribery scheme that took place.”

Class action lawsuits are different from traditional civil actions because they involve only a handful of plaintiffs who represent an entire class of individuals who might be victims of the same offense. They are used in instances in which there are so many potential plaintiffs that it would not be feasible for each individual plaintiff to pursue legal action on their own.