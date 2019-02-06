ROCK ISLAND — Six plaintiffs have joined together and filed suit against Rock Island County and the Rock Island County Public Building Commission in an effort to stop demolition of the the courthouse.
Landmarks Illinois, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Rock Island Preservation Society, the Moline Preservation Society, the Broadway Historic District Association, and Fred Shaw, one of the bondholders in the Justice Center Annex project, filed suit in Rock Island County late Wednesday.
The plaintiffs are being represented by the Chicago law firm Jenner & Block, LLP.
"We want to make sure state law is followed," Bonnie McDonald, Landmarks Illinois president, said. "The reason we are filing the lawsuit is to preserve the county courthouse, and we feel this was necessary to do so."
McDonald said the group has not filed a temporary restraining order yet to stop demolition, but doing so remains an option.
Architect Italo Milani, Rock Island, filed suit Oct. 11 against the county and the Public Building Commission, seeking a judicial review of whether bond money borrowed for the purpose of building Rock Island County’s new Justice Center Annex could be used to raze the county’s courthouse.
Judge James Conway dismissed Milani’s claim, calling it “legally insufficient” and stating Milani’s status as a taxpayer did not give him “standing to sue.”
When the Rock Island County Courthouse was built during 1895-97, the roof was embellished with at least six large and small domes. They were still intact at the time this postcard was published around 1910, but in 1958, they were removed. A newspaper story from the time reported that the copper roofing on the domes had worn out.
The exterior of the Rock Island County Courthouse is made of Bedford limestone, a hard, fine-grained stone. The lower two stories have deeply recessed joints between the stones while the upper floors are smooth.
Ornamented metal railings give a telescopic look to the rotunda.
A bottom-to-top view of the rotunda in the Rock Island County Courthouse.
A top-to-bottom look through the rotunda of the Rock Island County Courthouse, showing the mosaic pattern in the floors and the decorative railings. The man in the photo is walking on the first floor.
Looking up from the first floor in the rotunda of the Rock Island County Courthouse that was built between 1895-97. Designed in the Spanish Renaissance style by the Kansas City architectural firm of Gunn & Curtis the project was locally contracted by Charles J. Larkin.
Marble slabs containing the names of early settlers in Rock Island are located in the main staircase of the Rock Island County Courthouse. The display is supposed to be moved into the new annex building.
The Rock Island County Courthouse, built between 1895-97, was designed in the Spanish Renaissance style by the Kansas City architectural firm of Gunn & Curtis and was locally contracted by Charles J. Larkin. The building is distinguished by round-topped entrances and windows, balconies and at originally at least six large and small domes. The domes were removed in 1958. The exterior of the four-story building is made of Bedford limestone. Inside, floors in the central rotunda area and the corridors are made of marble or tile.
Looking up from the first floor in the rotunda of the Rock Island County Courthouse that was built between 1895-97. Designed in the Spanish Renaissance style by the Kansas City architectural firm of Gunn & Curtis the project was locally contracted by Charles J. Larkin.
A view of one of the courtrooms on the third floor of the Rock Island County Courthouse in Rock Island.
Blindfolded, holding a balance and a sword, Lady Justice is carved into the front of the witness stand in one of the courtrooms on the third floor of the Rock Island County Courthouse in Rock Island.
The view looking down from the fourth floor of the Rock Island County Courthouse.
The interior dome of the Rock Island County Courthouse. The exterior dome was removed in 1958 with several others on the building.
The main stairs in the Rock Island County Courthouse is constructed of ornate structural steel.
A decorative column capital with architectural foliage in the main floor rotunda of the Rock Island County Courthouse.
A panoramic view of the fourth level of the Rock Island County Courthouse.