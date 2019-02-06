Try 1 month for 99¢
ROCK ISLAND — Six plaintiffs have joined together and filed suit against Rock Island County and the Rock Island County Public Building Commission in an effort to stop demolition of the the courthouse.

Landmarks Illinois, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the Rock Island Preservation Society, the Moline Preservation Society, the Broadway Historic District Association, and Fred Shaw, one of the bondholders in the Justice Center Annex project, filed suit in Rock Island County late Wednesday.

The plaintiffs are being represented by the Chicago law firm Jenner & Block, LLP. 

"We want to make sure state law is followed," Bonnie McDonald, Landmarks Illinois president, said. "The reason we are filing the lawsuit is to preserve the county courthouse, and we feel this was necessary to do so."

McDonald said the group has not filed a temporary restraining order yet to stop demolition, but doing so remains an option. 

Architect Italo Milani, Rock Island, filed suit Oct. 11 against the county and the Public Building Commission, seeking a judicial review of whether bond money borrowed for the purpose of building Rock Island County’s new Justice Center Annex could be used to raze the county’s courthouse.

Judge James Conway dismissed Milani’s claim, calling it “legally insufficient” and stating Milani’s status as a taxpayer did not give him “standing to sue.”

This story will be updated.

