Summer commute: When Quad-Cities bridges will be under repair this summer

As a three-year project to replace the decking on the Interstate 280 bridge gets underway this year, motorists can expect one lane of traffic open in each direction to continue until November 2022, according to a press release from the Bi-State Regional Commission.

This year's construction work on the bridge, which connects Rock Island and Davenport across the Mississippi River, started in March.

Also on the 280 bridge, annual roadway patching of on-ramps will mean nighttime lane closures beginning later this month.

The Division Street bridge over Interstate 80 in Davenport will remain closed, with construction work to begin in May.

Repair on the Centennial Bridge, which connects downtown Davenport and Rock Island, will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction. According to a fact sheet from the Bi-State Commission, motorists can expect the limited lanes of traffic for 35 calendar days in 2022 and 35 days in 2023, plus 25 working days during off-peak hours with daytime lane closures.

Annual bridge washing could cause occasional lane closures on:

I-80 bridge across the Mississippi River. Closures are only allowed at night between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

U.S. 67 Centennial Bridge across the Mississippi between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in late April

Government Bridge over the Mississippi River on Saturdays for vehicular and pedestrian traffic from April to May.

27th Street at Rock River in Moline in late April

I-80 at Rock River late April and early May

I-74 at Rock River in Moline in late April or early May. No work will be allowed Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. or Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

U.S. 67 at Rock River in Milan

IL 92 at Rock River Veterans Memorial Bridge at Carr's Crossing

To reduce congestion during peak construction and bridge-washing season, the Bi-State Regional Commission recommended residents limit the number of trips across the river using teleconferences instead of in-person meetings, giving extra time to get across the river, traveling during off-peak hours, carpooling and using alternative modes of transportation such as biking or walking.

I-74 Mississippi River Bridge traffic alerts can be found at https://i74riverbridge.com/traffic/

For public transit information, go to www.qctransit.com.

