Sunset Marina rates to increase slightly next year

Summer boaters will see their rates increase slightly at Sunset Marina in Rock Island next year.

City council members on Monday voted to increase rates by 1% for full season slip rates in 2021.

The increase will bring in an additional $4,500 from full-season slip renters and about $2,200 for half season and monthly renters, for a total annual increase of $6,700.

Rock Island Public Works Director Mike Bartels said a competitive rate analysis is completed annually for Sunset Marina. This year's comparison included Marquis Harbor in Moline, Green Gables in LeClaire and the Isle Marina in Bettendorf.

Bartels said Marquis Harbor increased rates after installing new docks and reopening the Captain’s Table restaurant.

"Due to age and amenities, we feel Sunset’s pricing should be set to better compete with Green Gables and Isle Marina," he said. "A 1% increase is being sensitive to our boaters during this pandemic while increasing revenue a little bit to help offset costs incurred while trying to continuously repair, paint and perform general upkeep of the marina."