Visit Quad Cities could get $500,000 from Scott County’s COVID-19 relief money under a contract that goes before supervisors Thursday.

At least one supervisor is skeptical of setting aside a half-million dollars for tourism more than three years after the pandemic began.

Dave Herrell, CEO of the nonprofit Visit Quad Cities, told supervisors the area’s tourism spending, which helps drive local sales tax, still was not back to 2019 levels. Every community in the U.S. is competing to attract tourists, he said.

When allocating Scott County’s $33.6 million in ARPA funds in 2021, then-supervisors set aside $500,000 for tourism because the industry was hard hit by pandemic closures.

An initial miscommunication stalled work on a contract between the county and Visit until February, when staff began work on an agreement for services that would adhere to the U.S. Treasury’s Final Rule for ARPA spending, County Budget Director David Farmer said.

Now, post-midterm elections, three new Scott County supervisors are on the board that recently cut funding to a senior services nonprofit.

The contract with Visit Quad Cities would dedicate the bulk of the $500,000 to recruiting and supporting events and advertising on digital, TV, travel guides and in physical spaces in places, such as the Chicago Transit Authority. It includes requirements on reporting results.

“In my opinion, we’re moving away from the pandemic. We need to move forward, and I think $500,000 dollars is a ridiculous amount,” Ross Paustian, a Republican supervisor elected in 2022, said.

He pointed to streets and stormwater projects that would benefit from the money, including in unincorporated Mount Joy and Parkview, where county staff have said expenses are expected to well-exceed the combined $10 million budgeted for them. A county-hired engineering firm estimated work needed in Mount Joy alone would total $13.2 million.

“We’ve got some needs that we could spend that ARPA money on,” Paustian said. “We’ve got projects, Mount Joy and Parkview, that we have committed to, but we don’t have enough funding for it.”

Paustian said he would not support the funding allocation to Visit Quad Cities.

Supervisor John Maxwell said he planned to support the $500,000 grant to Visit Quad Cities because he said the tourism attracted would continue to pay off for the county beyond the one-time grant.

Other supervisors didn’t hint at how they’ll vote.

Rita Rawson, a supervisor appointed earlier this year, said Tuesday she still was considering how she’d vote.

“I totally understand the importance of what (Visit Quad Cities) does for the community,” Rawson said, but she said previous supervisors agreed to set aside the money before changes from the state tightened the county’s budget.

“Given that we’ve cut funding to several agencies, is this fair across the board?” she asked. “Is this reasonable for our taxpayers? ... I’m still thinking through what is a good decision.”

Supervisors have a verbal commitment with Visit, Farmer said, so they could change it or vote it down entirely.

If the board wants to redirect the $500,000 to the Parkview and Mount Joy projects, Farmer said, it “may make an impact, but it would not necessarily pay for another project.”

Asked whether hotels, restaurants, and other tourism-tied businesses were coming to Herrell to ask for support, Herrell said, yes.

“They rely on the work that we do every day to sell the destination and recruit events here,” he said.

The yearly budget for Visit Quad Cities is about $2 million, with roughly $250,000 to $300,000 being tied to advertising, Herrell said.

The county lost about $149 million in tourism-related spending during the pandemic, he said, citing data between 2019 and 2021. Data for 2022 still are being calculated.

Board Chairman Ken Beck questioned whether restaurants and other tourism-focused businesses still are worse off than pre-pandemic in the Quad-Cities, noting that the TBK Bank Sports Complex is busy every weekend.

“A lot of the activity you’re seeing, chiefly at TBK Bank Sports Complex and other things, quite frankly, I think was done on the backs of our organization and that we did not turn off that spigot (of event recruiting and advertising),” Herrell said, noting that the organization went through about $700,000 in reserves during the pandemic years. “So we are looking at things in 2025, 2026 and future. So for us, we didn’t pause that. We were still selling, so a lot of the events and activities and programming that you’re seeing are now starting to come to fruition.”

Beck also asked how the impact of Visit Quad Cities efforts funded by the county’s grant would be tracked. Herrell pledged to provide lists of events recruited by Visit Quad Cities and data about those events’ economic impact.

“We are an economic development engine,” Herrell said. “We make no secret about that fact, and this is certainly an incredible investment and tool in our toolbox to do the things that we need to do to continually add value and drive further visibility but also spending in Scott County.”