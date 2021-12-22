Supervisors approve retention bonuses for understaffed Scott County Jail

Scott County corrections staff will receive a retention bonus in 2022, so long as they remain employed with the county over the next six months.

Sheriff Tim Lane has said the Scott County jail is facing a staffing shortage after 12 correctional officers have left in the last three months. Three corrections officers are in training.

As of last week, Lane said the Sheriff’s office has eight vacant corrections officer positions and one vacant food service position.

"What we’re looking to do is create an incentive for jail employees due to the fact we’ve lost so many in such a short period of time," Lane told supervisors at their meeting Tuesday. "We’re concerned what the next six months will bring for us."