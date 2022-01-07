New Treasury rule puts skids on plans for larger Scott County youth detention center

Plans to build a new, larger juvenile detention in Scott County may now be on hold in the wake of new federal guidance on how state and local governments may COVID-19 recovery funds.
The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday issued its final rules on the use of $350 billion provided to state, local and tribal governments across the country as part of the American Rescue Plan to support their response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior federal guidance states the money could broadly be used to: Provide assistance aid to households, small businesses, nonprofits and industries hard hit by the pandemic; provide premium pay for essential government workers; support public health response; replace lost tax and fee revenue caused by the pandemic; and invest in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure.
The interim guidance
Scott Couty officials have said a larger detention facility providing more physical separation of personnel, contractors and juveniles would aid detention staff in meeting pandemic operational needs and implementing COVID-19 mitigation tactics in congregate settings, including incarceration settings. That would include space for a medical suite and to isolate COVID-positive juveniles from others to prevent possible outbreaks, as well as eliminate the use of double bunking and provide improved air handling and ventilation.
on how states may use the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, which noted in the overview that “Treasury presumes that the following capital projects are generally ineligible: Construction of new correctional facilities as a response to an increase in rate of crime; Construction of new congregate facilities to decrease spread of COVID-19 in the facility.”
Scott County supervisors that same day voted to move ahead with plans to build a new 40-bed juvenile detention center after county staff advised withdrawing a $1.75 million offer for property four blocks west of the courthouse.
Supervisors on Thursday approved a resolution revoking a purchase agreement for Burke Dry Cleaners property at 936 W. 4th St., with tentative plans to use the site to build a new 40-bed juvenile detention facility.
The purchase agreement was contingent on the results of an environmental site assessment of the property.
Recent findings of environmental testing indicated a reportable level of tetrachloroethene (dry cleaner solvent) in groundwater and a visible presence of petroleum product.
"The site can be remediated. The question is how long and to what extent," said Tammy Speidel, director of facility and support services for Scott County.
Not knowing that answer, county officials said they were not willing to accept that risk on behalf of the county or taxpayers.
Rather, supervisors and county officials seemed to agree the best fit would be to tear down the county's warehouse at 4715 Tremont Ave. and either building a new, smaller county warehouse elsewhere or renting warehouse space.
Supervisors had previously discussed early last year the possibility of tearing down the Tremont Avenue building to accommodate a new, expanded juvenile detention center. The warehouse previously housed a county jail annex.
Supervisors also approved a $997,070 contract with Wold Architects and Engineers for architectural, engineering and construction administration services to design the 40-bed Youth Justice & Rehabilitation Center and attached Youth Assessment Center.
The facility — which would more than double existing capacity — has generated tense debate and opposition, including to supervisors' planned use of more than $7 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars to help pay for the estimated $21.75 million building.
County staff recommended Wold based on their past work examining needs and deficiencies at the detention center, which led to their recommendation of a 40-bed facility; their previous performance on Scott County projects, including renovations to the Scott County Courthouse and prior expansion of the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center; and to keep the project moving forward without delay.
Scott County staff anticipates it would take about eight months to finalize construction documents and the county soliciting construction bids sometime in August.
Supervisor Ken Croken, a chief critic and the lone dissenting vote among supervisors over the county's plans, voted against awarding the contract absent a competitive bidding process.
To date, the county has awarded Wold $243,000 since 2018 to conduct a needs assessment of the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center and Scott Jail; to convene and facilitate a community task force to assess juvenile detention capacity needs; and to develop a schematic design based on the recommendations.
"This is not responsible government and it is a disservice to our taxpayers," Croken said during Thursday's meeting.
Speidel said hiring a different firm would likely cost the county months' worth of work and preparation.
Supervisor Tony Knobbe argued Wold is already intimately familiar with the county's needs and priorities related to juvenile detention and rehabilitation.
"This a company we’ve worked with before," Knobbe said. "We stay on this horse and ride it across the stream."