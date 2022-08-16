Supervisors to consider final designs for Youth Justice Rehabilitation Center

Supervisors have in front of them the final designs and specs for the new and expanded Youth Justice Rehabilitation Center.

The five-member board will vote Thursday on the final designs from Illinois-based firm Wold Architects & Engineers for the new and expanded juvenile detention facility.

The project's size and use of federal COVID-19 relief funds to build a correctional facility has been the subject of fierce debate in the last year, but has kept moving forward.

The project has been out to bid since the beginning of August, and bids from construction companies will be due Sept. 1. County staff expect a contract to be awarded and construction to begin soon after.

The project four of the five supervisors have supported would demolish an existing Scott County-owned warehouse at 4715 Tremont Ave., Davenport, to build a new and expanded 40-bed juvenile detention facility. It would also include a second level of extra space for training and continued government operations in case, for example, a natural disaster struck the downtown administrative building.

Wold's final designs presented on Tuesday show the interiors of 40 rooms split between four "day pods," but few changes to the designs since Supervisors saw early designs for the facility in May.

The pods are color coordinated, and a sky light lets in natural light. Wold Architect Kirsta Ehmke said Wold architects hoped to make the space more like a modern school setting.

It also includes flexible spaces that can be used as classrooms, for faith-based practices, or other programming, as well as a kitchen, medical area, recreation areas, and space for the Coordinated Assessment Program, a multi-government initiative to connect families to resources for housing and health care.

"It's designed to lower room confinement, which is a nationwide trend in detention reform," Juvenile Detention Center Director Jeremy Kaiser said. "We're not just trying to lock kids up and throw away the key. We're really trying to work with them, teach them new skills so when they do get back out in the community that they're better citizens."

Ehmke said despite rising construction costs, the demolition, construction, design, tests, surveys, furniture, and equipment is still on track to meet the company's prior estimates of $26.07 million.

"With some variation here and there — mechanical systems came in a little higher than we expected and a few other things came in a little lower — we still see ourselves really kind of tracking right within that construction cost budget as well as the overall total project budget," Emke said.

Complaint pending to U.S. Treasury

The ACLU of Iowa alongside other local organizations sent a letter to the Office of the Treasury earlier this year notifying the Treasury of the county's use of more than $7 million in federal COVID-19 relief dollars on a correctional facility -- a use that isn't allowed under broad guidance from the department.

County officials have said the use qualifies under a $10 million lost revenue category that can be used for "general government services," a plan which county elected officials have said was vetted by the county legal counsel.

In an article by the Nation published earlier this month, the acting counsel for the Office of the Inspector General in the US Treasury, A.J. Altemus, clarified to the publication that “general government services” funds cannot be used for jails.

“Capital expenditure restrictions apply to the use of the $10 million for lost revenue,” Altemus wrote in an email to the Nation.

The Treasury guidance overview then says: "Treasury presumes that construction of new correctional facilities as a response to an increase in rate of crime is generally ineligible."

Scott County is not the only local government using this designation for correctional facilities, and it's unclear what action the U.S. Treasury could or would take in response.

Veronica Fowler, communications director for the ACLU of Iowa said the chapter's letter to the U.S. Treasury was "not litigation, but instead a notice of unlawful use of funds."

"We are not a party to any investigation or other oversight activities by the federal government of Scott County regarding the illegal use of COVID funds to build a new detention facility.

We are hopeful that our letter and more importantly, the advocacy of Scott County residents on the ground who want to see this money put to good use in their communities consistent with the law--like badly needed housing relief, after-school educational programming, and public health initiatives--will result in public accountability for Scott County. The detention center has not yet been built, and there is still time to correct course."

The current facility, located near the Scott County jail, operates at a capacity of 14-16 and is licensed at 18. The additional capacity of the planned facility, recommended by an advisory committee, has faced push back from national criminal justice organizations and the local NAACP, which say the facility will be too big for the county's future needs.

Kaiser said Tuesday the new facility's additional space will allow the county to house its youth in Scott County where they have family and support structures, and separated according to guidelines, rather than sending them hours away to open beds. He added that the additional programming space will bring resources such as CAP directly to young people there.

The new facility would be licensed for 36 beds, Kaiser said, but would operate at 32 to keep some open for middle-of-the-night transfers.

"We're hoping to have room for any peaks or valleys that come over the next 30 years," Kaiser said.