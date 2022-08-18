Supporters of century-old courthouse ask board to reconsider decision; Demolition still looms

As demolition looms for the historic Rock Island County Courthouse, community organizers made another plea in hopes board members would think about reversing it's decision and repurpose it instead.

Four years ago the Rock Island County Board approved the demolition of the old Rock Island County Courthouse. Since then, organizers have been making pleas in hopes the board would reverse it's decision of demolishing the 125-year-old building.

Discussion about demolition at the old courthouse was not on the agenda for the Tuesday, Aug 16 board meeting. But organizers addressed their concerns about the old courthouse during public comment.

Greg Swanson, a lifelong resident of Rock Island County, said that the county needs to have an unbiased, licensed structural engineer to assess the entire structure to help determine what exactly would need to be fixed for adaptive reuse of the courthouse.

Swanson said the courthouse is an irreplaceable and historical landmark.

"While county officials have certain responsibilities relating to the courthouse, it is not their courthouse," Swanson said. "It is the people's courthouse."

But the building has been sitting empty for several years after a Rock Island County judge declared that the building was a public safety hazard.

The building would have been torn down in early 2020 but a lawsuit filed by preservationists was upheld by the Illinois Third District Appellate Court since the county failed to consult state departments for demolition.

It's required for the county to consult with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, and to consider the state's historic resources preservation act.

Randy Brockway, a lifelong Quad-Cities native, said he has been attending board meetings for the past four years since the discussion about demolition began. One of the main things Brockway pointed out to board members was there are currently 10 out of 25 board members who were not present for the demolition vote four years ago.

Brockway said with almost half of the board not present at the original vote, the decision should be reconsidered.

"I think this decision to save or demolish is of such importance to the people of Rock Island County that you should reconsider it and you should involve the new members," Brockway said.

But the county has already began working with state departments to determine if the demolition can proceed.

The IDNR has determined that the county must prove through a recordation process required by state statute that the courthouse is beyond rehabilitation with no possible plans for renovations or reuse. The courthouse was deemed eligible for listing in the National Register of Historic Places by State Historic Preservation Office in 2017.

The county has hired a recordation contractor who is required to take measured drawings, photographs of the interior and exterior, written historical and architectural information for structures and sites. Recordation began in March 2022 and could take several months for completion before it is sent off for review through the state's preservation office.

Calls to County Board Chairman Richard Quijas Brunk on Thursday were not immediately returned.