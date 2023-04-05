A handful of people gathered Wednesday to protest the approaching demolition of the old Rock Island County Courthouse.

“Why are we here?” Greg Swanson, who wants the building to instead be repurposed, asked. “Why do we care? Because that courthouse is a valuable – very valuable – irreplaceable historic landmark. It’s an important part of our community’s history.”

The building has the potential to spur economic redevelopment in Rock Island’s downtown and civic pride, Swanson said.

Swanson was among about half a dozen people who took part in the demonstration Wednesday on the sidewalk in front of the building.

Rock Island city officials approved the demolition permit Friday.

The work could begin at any point in the next week and a half, County Board Chairman Richard "Qujias" Brunk said Tuesday. Demolition could last six to eight weeks, depending on the weather.

Brunk said the grounds will be converted into greenspace, but there is an eventual goal of building a new county building there.

County offices would be consolidated into that building and it would connect to the justice center, Brunk said.

Officials moved court operations out of the old building after the 2018 completion of an annex on the campus, attached to the nearby county jail. That annex includes new courtrooms, offices and other facilities.

Walter Braud, then chief judge of Illinois’ 14th Judicial Circuit, which includes Rock Island County, advocated for the old courthouse to be taken down. He argued the building created safety and security concerns on the campus.

Also in 2018, the county board approved a measure that paved the way for demolition.

Supporters of the courthouse have long tried to prevent the building’s destruction, but attempts to stop the project have failed.

Construction on the courthouse began in 1895 and the building was dedicated in 1897, according to previous reporting. The Rock Island Preservation Society said then that the courthouse, with four stories and 60 rooms, cost $112,201 to build, not counting the heating system.

Diane Carnithan, who was present with Swanson and the others on Wednesday, said she was heartsick.

She has been a county resident for decades and remembers when the courthouse was a gem, Carnithan said.

“When it was first built it was kind of a star in the state of Illinois,” she said.

Swanson described Wednesday’s event as a vigil.

The supporters of a new use for the courthouse have said all along that they would push for that goal until the building falls down, Swanson said.

“And it appears that moment is close at hand,” Swanson said.