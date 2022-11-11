 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NEWSTRACKER: GENESEO

Tax levy rises in Geneseo

  • Updated
  • 0
citysigns-geneseo-logo-a.JPG
Meg McLaughlin

WHAT WE KNOW: The Geneseo City Council approved a fiscal year 2023 property tax levy of $1,570,414 on Oct. 25.

WHAT'S NEW: The council on Tuesday approved a final tax levy ordinance of $1.570.414 including $530,414 for the police pension fund. The tax levy ordinance is up 4.99% over last year's $1,495,725. The estimated tax rate is $1.0382, meaning the owner of a home with a market value of $150,000 assessed at $50,000 would see the city portion of his property taxes rise $13.05 from last year. Last year's tax rate was $1.0121.

WHAT'S NEXT: Also on Tuesday, aldermen gave final approval to a tax-increment financing (TIF) agreement with Maple Leaf Properties' Geneseo Railside Storage that will give the business up to $52,915 through the year 2031 when the TIF district expires. Jim and Rob Ries were present to give a project summary. The money is to reimburse the firm for the cost of demolition and site preparation for additional storage units beyond the original 36 created in 2021.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Strange sea creature resembling gymnast's ribbon baffles tourists in Thailand

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News