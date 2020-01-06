Tax relief again on the Iowa legislative agenda

But it’s likely a different story in the House, where Democratic votes may be needed for a deal.

“The devil is always in the details,” said House Majority Leader Matt Windshitl, R-Missouri Valley, of any IWILL package that includes a sales tax increase. “I do believe for it to move forward — 3/8 or a whole penny — it would have to have bipartisan support.”

Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, the House minority leader, said his members aren’t interested in merely shifting tax burdens at a time when the state has surplus funds that could be used to address needs such as workforce development, health care, education and quality of life that he said have been neglected or underfunded too long.

“I look at this as an opportunity for the state to kind of renew some of its commitments that it has failed in supporting and some of the obligations it hasn’t met in the last few years,” he said. “I look at this as an opportunity to invest in Iowa.”

But GOP interests are cautioning legislators to keep the focus on revamping the tax code.