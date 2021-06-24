TaxSlayer Center, Quad City Storm, Quad City Steamwheelers ask Moline for financial assistance

Mullen said estimates to build the outdoor facilities, designed by Streamline Architects, is around $1.4 million.

When Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all social venues closed to the public in March 2020, Rothenberger said the Quad City Storm missed the final six home games of their season, losing approximately $250,000 in revenue at a time of year where almost all business expenses had been paid.

"The 2020 shutdown was followed by an entire season of missed games and, in turn, zero game revenue," Rothenberger said.

Although the Storm received Paycheck Protection Program funding, Rothenberger said they received no Business Interruption Grant and they were deemed ineligible for the Shuttered Venue Program and the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program.

"We were fortunate to get the PPP, allowing me to keep my job and allowed us to keep our coaches employed which maintained our relationships with players," Rothenberger said. "But we've been left out of the majority of initiatives out there, which is why we are asking for $164,000. That is the number that will help us get to the start of the season."

Bland said the Quad City Steamwheelers also lost all revenue from the canceled 2020 season and had to file for league dormancy.