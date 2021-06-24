TaxSlayer Center, Quad City Storm, Quad City Steamwheelers ask Moline for financial assistance

The TaxSlayer Center, Quad City Storm hockey team and Quad City Steamwheelers arena football team want a piece of the $20.2 million the city of Moline will receive in federal American Rescue Plan funds.
Scott Mullen, executive director of the TaxSlayer Center; Brian Rothenberger, president of the Quad City Storm; and Doug Bland, owner and general manager of the Quad City Steamwheelers; made pitches to Moline city council members Tuesday, saying they've lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue and were shut out of COVID-19 relief programs such as business interruption grants and the shuttered venue program.
Mullen is requesting $100,000 to restart operations at the TaxSlayer Center; the Quad City Storm is requesting $164,000; and the Quad City Steamwheelers is asking for $217,000.
"We've been shut down since March 12 of 2020 and we've had no income," Mullen said. "It's bleeding our reserves; when our money runs out, we have to seek support from the city.
"We have a lot of employees counting on us."
Mullen said the TaxSlayer Center's reserves are projected to drop to about $1.4 million by September, down from $8 million in October 2020. The city is obligated to fund any operating deficits at the civic center.
Mullen said the civic center needs about $6 million in capital improvements, not including $2 million spent during the state's lockdown period.
Mullen also requested $700,000 in additional funding to construct an outdoor multi-use restaurant seating area in the green space between the TaxSlayer Center and the Radisson Hotel. The space would include an amphitheater, picnic tables, fire pits with seating, bathroom facilities, paved walkways, landscaping and lighting.
"It's an outdoor event space similar to Tangled Wood over in Bettendorf with a stage for bands on the weekends," Mullen said. "It would give the hotels something more that they can use for advertising and more for the downtown. There will be a restaurant open for lunch. We'll talk to Bass Street (Chophouse) about operating it with us."
Mullen said estimates to build the outdoor facilities, designed by Streamline Architects, is around $1.4 million.
When Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered all social venues closed to the public in March 2020, Rothenberger said the Quad City Storm missed the final six home games of their season, losing approximately $250,000 in revenue at a time of year where almost all business expenses had been paid.
"The 2020 shutdown was followed by an entire season of missed games and, in turn, zero game revenue," Rothenberger said.
Although the Storm received Paycheck Protection Program funding, Rothenberger said they received no Business Interruption Grant and they were deemed ineligible for the Shuttered Venue Program and the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program.
"We were fortunate to get the PPP, allowing me to keep my job and allowed us to keep our coaches employed which maintained our relationships with players," Rothenberger said. "But we've been left out of the majority of initiatives out there, which is why we are asking for $164,000. That is the number that will help us get to the start of the season."
Bland said the Quad City Steamwheelers also lost all revenue from the canceled 2020 season and had to file for league dormancy.
He said the Steamwheelers also were deemed ineligible for the Shuttered Venue Program and the Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program and received no Business Interruption Grant. Unlike the Storm, the Steamwheelers did not receive PPP funds.