Davenport resident Steve Duffy formally announced his mayoral run late Tuesday morning in Prairie Heights Park on the city’s northeast side, standing in front of some of the baseball players he coached when they were in high school more than 40 years ago.
Duffy, a retired insurance claims administrator who once oversaw municipal accounts, including Davenport’s, said the setting of the ballparks and the still-under-construction Miracle Field symbolize the style of leadership he’d bring if he’s elected as the city’s next mayor.
“Teamwork is what I’m all about and that’s what I base my campaign on is teamwork and good sportsmanship,” said Duffy, who used to coach teenage wrestlers and baseball and football players.
Duffy said he would focus on encouraging economic development in Davenport's growing downtown, pointing to the area as a place that’s become a “hotspot” for businesses and residents. He also said reduction of local crime would be a top issue, saying he’s “never seen so much crime here in Davenport.”
“We’ve got to work on that with the police department and others to find solutions to control the crime,” he said. “Today we lock our cars and our homes. I never grew up in that type of area.”
The announcement came despite some light showers during the late morning as Duffy stood beside his wife and about a dozen supporters. In the parking lot was his red Smart car emblazoned with a “Vote Steve Duffy for Mayor” slogan on its driver-side door. As he looks for voter support, Duffy says that’ll be the campaign vehicle he’ll use on a daily basis to help get the word out.
Duffy is the third candidate to publicly announce his intention to seek the mayor’s office. Also in the race to succeed Mayor Frank Klipsch, who isn’t running for a third term, are Alderman Mike Matson, 7th Ward, and Alderwoman Rita Rawson, 5th Ward.
Rawson made her official announcement Tuesday morning in the German American Heritage Center & Museum. Key policy issues she mentioned included increasing affordable housing opportunities, seeking public-private partnerships to fund various city capital projects and building up some of the city’s older corridors.
Matson, who’s been on the council since 2008, kicked off his campaign in early February. He’s said public safety would be his No. 1 priority if elected. He’s also said he wants to expand educational opportunities and encourage small business development.
The municipal election is scheduled for November, and other candidates could join the race in the coming months. Filing deadlines for paperwork to get on the ballot are set by the Scott County Auditor’s Office in August.