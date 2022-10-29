The commotion under I-74 ramps explained

The underside of a bridge ramp isn't typically a glamorous place, but Bettendorf and Moline are making use of land under the I-74 bridge ramps.

Bettendorf is developing an urban park that includes below-ramp walkways that connect to the Mississippi River Trail system. It will include native plants that can grow with little sunlight and, eventually, an elevator that connects the park to the I-74 pedestrian and bike path.

"It's got a winding, 10-foot recreational trail that runs through the entire path that ties into the path on Grant Street and will ultimately tie into the levee bike-front path," Brent Morlok, Bettendorf city engineer, said.

The urban park is split into two phases, with phase one including paving the trail, decorative concrete edging, and landscaping.

Morlok said a majority of the work has already been completed and the rest will be done in spring 2023, which will consist mostly of planting trees, shrubs, and native grasses.

Phase two will consist of developing everything south of the railroad tracks, or toward the river, including the elevator connecting to the I-74 pedestrian path.

Developing the land south of the tracks will largely depend on the elevator, Morlok said, so the city is looking at construction beginning in 2023 or 2024.

Bids for the elevator are tentatively scheduled to go out in February.

Moline, meanwhile, is in the early stages of preparing a detailed I-74 redevelopment plan. It may include a skate park under one of the downtown ramps. But the overall planning related to the bridge takes in a much larger area, including dozens of acres.

Community Economic and Development Director Ryan Hvitløk said the main focus at the moment is working with the Illinois Department of Transportation to obtain parcels of land in the public right-of-way of the former bridge. Work with IDOT is expected to wrap up in early 2023.

The city is preparing a request for proposals for an I-74 redevelopment plan. Part of the plan will include proposals on what should happen with the former KONE/Heritage Church property the city recently bought for $3.1 million and a feasibility study of the redevelopment of the Spiegel building.

"The intent of this plan is to have a clear implementation plan with funding needs and basic design guidelines for the redevelopment area," Hvitløk said.

The process will also include an intensive public-input process.

Demolishing the old I-74 bridge is already underway, with a majority of the bridge being dismantled piece-by-piece. Explosives will be used only on portions of the bridge.

Demolition is expected to be completed in 2024.