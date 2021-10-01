The cost of flood insurance is changing. FEMA says it will be more equitable.

"What that means in Iowa is 63% of policyholders they are going to see an increase in their flood insurance premiums" VinZant said, based on FEMA estimates.

That increase, though, will be relatively small. In most cases, it will mean an increase of $10 to $20 per month, according to FEMA estimates. About 6.4% will see an increase of more than $20 per month.

"But, for the people who are seeing a decrease — that 37% — the decrease could be substantial," VinZant said. "As much as $100 or more a month in some cases."

For the most part, property owners in lower-value homes and neighborhoods will be paying less, while property owners in higher-value homes and neighborhoods will be paying more, according to FEMA.

The new rating methodology took effect Friday, Oct. 1 for all new policies, and existing policyholders eligible for renewal will be able to take advantage of immediate decreases in their premiums under the new rating system.

All remaining policies renewing on or after April 1, 2022, will be subject to the new rating methodology.

FEMA says the new rules make people pay for the real risk they are insuring.