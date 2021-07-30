The eviction moratorium ends this weekend. Two groups will staff a help desk at Scott County Courthouse to help those facing eviction.

Lawyers prevented an immediate eviction in some cases, Petersen said. In some, a solution was worked out with a landlord – the resident applied for rental assistance or was on hold for aid – or lawyers helped a renter submit the eviction moratorium declaration if they qualified to have their hearing postponed another week, Petersen said.

Of 43 eviction cases on the docket last week, 23 were continued, which Petersen said were most likely because of the moratorium. Another 11 eviction cases were dismissed and nine households were evicted. Petersen said 11 people spoke to either Iowa Legal Aid, Eastern Iowa Community Action or both.

Next week, however, renters won’t be able to invoke the moratorium in Iowa.

It's still crucial for people to show up to their eviction hearings, Petersen said. If residents don’t appear, they could be forced from their homes later that day.

Molly McDonnell, staff attorney at the HELP regional office of Iowa Legal Aid in Davenport, said showing up to the hearing and asking for more time could delay the eviction or lead to the case being dismissed with help of the help desk attorneys.