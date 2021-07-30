The eviction moratorium ends this weekend. Two groups will staff a help desk at Scott County Courthouse to help those facing eviction.

After this weekend, housing advocates will lose a tool to prevent evictions in the Quad-Cities area.
The federal eviction moratorium, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the pandemic, prevented landlords from evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent to keep people in their homes during the public health crisis. Renters could present a signed declaration to their landlord to have their eviction case in court paused until after July 31.
The Biden administration announced Thursday it will allow the nationwide ban established during the COVID-19 pandemic to expire Saturday, arguing that its hands are tied after the Supreme Court signaled the moratorium would only be extended until the end of the month.
Scott County has 63 eviction hearings scheduled for Tuesday, a worrisome indicator to local housing advocates. Typically, it's closer to 20, said Ericka Petersen, assistant litigation director for Iowa Legal Aid.
“We have seen a really big uptick in the last week,” Petersen said. “Statewide, 200 more evictions were filed and usually we see a dip in filings in the last week of the month, which is worrisome and is in line with what we’re afraid is going to happen.”
Last week, Iowa Legal Aid and Community Action of Eastern Iowa launched an eviction help desk at the Scott County Courthouse to help renters and landlords avoid eviction.
Lawyers prevented an immediate eviction in some cases, Petersen said. In some, a solution was worked out with a landlord – the resident applied for rental assistance or was on hold for aid – or lawyers helped a renter submit the eviction moratorium declaration if they qualified to have their hearing postponed another week, Petersen said.
Of 43 eviction cases on the docket last week, 23 were continued, which Petersen said were most likely because of the moratorium. Another 11 eviction cases were dismissed and nine households were evicted. Petersen said 11 people spoke to either Iowa Legal Aid, Eastern Iowa Community Action or both.
Next week, however, renters won’t be able to invoke the moratorium in Iowa.
It's still crucial for people to show up to their eviction hearings, Petersen said. If residents don’t appear, they could be forced from their homes later that day.
Molly McDonnell, staff attorney at the HELP regional office of Iowa Legal Aid in Davenport, said showing up to the hearing and asking for more time could delay the eviction or lead to the case being dismissed with help of the help desk attorneys.
Petersen advises renters to arrive 40 minutes ahead of their hearing, held every Tuesday in Scott County, to talk to lawyers at the help desk because once proceedings get going, cases move at a dizzying speed.
In Scott County, each eviction case is allocated between five and 15 minutes, McDonnell said, meaning a tenant's housing fate could be decided in minutes.
That's why, McDonnell said, the attorneys at the help desk are a key resource to help people through an intense and stressful process. With so many cases, there are multiple magistrates set up in the same room hearing cases at the same time.
"You're physically right next to another party that could be heard at the same time as you right next to the judges and the other party. And this is intense as well because if you're a tenant, you could be potentially losing your home really quickly," McDonnell said. "In a matter of five minutes."
Unlike other states, where there may be multiple court dates, Iowa courts schedule one short hearing to decide whether a resident loses their rental unit.
Scott County already has the highest eviction rate of any county in Iowa at 3.92% according to Eviction Lab, a nationwide database of evictions. Iowa’s statewide rate is 2.01%.
Iowa Legal Aid has other help desk locations in Polk, Black Hawk, Linn, and Johnson Counties. In Illinois, community action organization Project NOW launched an eviction diversion program in May to provide financial assistance and trained mediators for the eventual end of the moratorium.
In Illinois, families will have more leeway. Gov. JB Pritzker ordered a phasing out of the eviction moratorium. Landlords can file evictions beginning Aug. 1, but the evictions can’t be enforced until the end of August.
“We’re expecting a mass flood, to be honest,” said Ashley Velez, president of the Quad-Cities Housing Council.
A shortage of affordable housing in the region means there aren’t a lot of options for low-income renters, Velez said. The lack of affordable housing was reported by the a 2019 Regional Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice, a 2020 Tri-Cities Housing Assessment and the Quad Cities Housing Clusters "Silos to Solutions" plan. More than 20,000 people in Davenport, Moline, and Rock Island were paying more than a third of their income to housing, called a cost burden.
Nationally in 2020, the Joint Center on Housing Studies reported that nearly half (48%) of renters were cost burdened. According to the same center, renters are more likely than homeowners to have lost jobs during the pandemic.
Millions of dollars still available in Iowa for rental assistance
Rent aid from the Iowa Finance Authority that was slow to be distributed to families because of a backlog of applications and software problems earlier this year, cleared the backlog of sitting applications completed by both the landlord and the tenant, said Iowa Finance Authority spokesperson Ashley Jared.
The program has distributed $8.27 million to 2,991 applicants in Iowa as of Thursday, double what was reported earlier this month. In Scott County, the program has distributed $1.03 million to 396 families. That's still a fraction of the $195 million allotted to Iowa by Congress.
There are still 2,849 complete applications undergoing review statewide and 574 in Scott County, but Jared said that often means that the case manager has reached out to the tenant or landlord for additional information or documentation.
Petersen said applications are available at the help desk on Tuesday for Iowa Finance Authority rent and utility assistance, which is a key tool to keeping people in their homes. The application can also be submitted online by either landlord or tenant, but must be completed by both.