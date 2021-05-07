The gate stays: Riverdale wins lawsuit over bike path barrier

A Scott County judge has ruled in favor of Riverdale in a dispute over access between cycling trails, meaning a gate the city government erected will stay in place.

At issue was a piece of ground in Riverdale that people used to move between the Duck Creek Bike Path and the Mississippi River Trail via the city’s Kensington Street. Complaints from the neighborhood led Riverdale to place the gate on the path, preventing access.

In October, the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club and the Cornbelt Running Club filed a lawsuit against Riverdale in Scott County, attempting to have access restored. As the case progressed, both sides filed motions for summary judgment and Judge Henry W. Latham II ruled in favor of Riverdale in late March.

On Monday, Latham rejected a motion from the plaintiff’s that essentially asked him to reconsider his ruling on the summary judgments.

