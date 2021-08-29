The pension problem: Illinois Quad-Cities turn to borrowing to pay down unfunded pension liability

Taxpayers in the Illinois Quad-Cities may soon be borrowing some of the nearly $330 million they owe to retirement funds for public workers.
Moline taxpayers' liability on pension promises to retired police officers and firefighters is about 10 times more than what they pay to current emergency responders.
Last year's wages for the Moline police and fire departments were just shy of $11 million. But Moline's unfunded obligation to police and fire retirees is more than $120 million.
And East Moline and Rock Island are in similar straits.
Millions owed to accounts
All three cities on the Illinois side of the river are considering borrowing money to get caught up on what they owe to public-employee retirement funds, mostly for police and firefighters.
Combined, the three cities have unfunded pension liabilities totaling more than $283 million. They got there, many say, because they were simply doing what pension-board managers told them to do. But the property-tax levies devoted to pension funds never were enough.
Rock Island County has an unfunded balance of about $45 million for county workers, and a committee of the county board soon will consider whether to ask the full board about issuing bonds as a way of catching up and saving money.
While the cities' liabilities are for funds specific to police and firefighters, the county's debt is chiefly through the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, or IMRF, which supplies pensions to all county workers, along with pension plans specific to the sheriff's department and elected officials.
Rock Island's 6th-ward alderman, Mark Poulos, is a retired police officer and was appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to serve as a trustee on a new state-wide board that seeks to combine hundreds of municipal retirement funds for police personnel. (Fire will have a separate board.)
The trustees have hired an executive director, Poulos said, and they are awaiting audit results to get an accounting of all the assets of the combined funds. From there, they'll have a better understanding, he said, of the overall retirement-fund liability for the state.
Pending considerations for borrowing to pay down unfunded pensions may be a good idea, Poulos and others said, but it is not without risks.
Pros and cons of issuing bonds
The idea is that the influx of bond-sale proceeds into the retirement accounts will bolster the invested amounts, which would be beneficial when the market is performing well.
"With the bigger investment, you're using the market, rather than the taxpayer," Poulos said.
The risk, as always, is in the performance of the market in which the pensioners' money is invested.
Also attractive to municipalities is that paying down the pension liability would free up money levied on tax bills for retirement funds that could instead go into city services.
Officials in East Moline have estimated they would save $30 million over two-plus decades by issuing about $41 million in bonds for their unfunded pension obligations, which is a number that recently was amended from $49 million.
In recent years, local governments have been cautioned against using bonds for pension promises, warning of the risks associated with increased debt, especially when it is dependent upon market performance.
"The only one of the five concerns (outlined by the Government Finance Officers Association) that is potentially relevant to our issue is that invested bond proceeds might fail to earn more than the interest rate owed over the term of the bonds," East Moline City Administrator Doug Maxeiner said. "This is always a risk. It is a risk with our pension contribution provided every year."
However, the plan is to mimic the funding model for police and fire, based on the success with the larger Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.
"IMRF uses an actuarial assumption of a 7.25% return on investments. We anticipate that the aggregated plans will be operating under similar rules and will experience results similar to those achieved by IMRF and are utilizing a 7% return in our assumptions," Maxeiner said. "Even if the investment returns are lower that 7%, there are still savings if investment earnings exceed the 3.5% rate expected on the bonds."
More of a risk, he said, is to permit burgeoning pension burdens to consume more and more tax revenues that could be used for public services.
"For example, 24% of the 2018 tax levy proceeds for East Moline went to paying for police and fire pensions," he said. "In 2020, that percentage had risen to 30.9%. This additional 6.9% of the levy proceeds in 2020 represents approximately $450,000 being used to meet police and fire pension demands rather than being available for services."
County officials also would be counting on high market returns if the matter goes to the board.
"The pension obligation bond would reduce our interest costs from 7.25% (in liability growth) down to the market bond rate of around 3.5%," said Jim Snider, Rock Island County administrator. "The savings to the taxpayers over 24 years may be approximately $19 million."
As the East Moline City Council prepares to hold a public hearing on the use of bonds to pay pensioner costs, Moline aldermen soon will hear from a financial consultant on the same topic, and Rock Island officials intend to study the option as well.
Carol Barnes, Moline's finance director, said staff next week will introduce their council to the concept of pension-obligation bonds. They will be offered several scenarios, she said, regarding how much they might bond and, correspondingly, how much they might save.
Criticism of system
Despite higher taxpayer investments into public-pension funds in recent years, pension liabilities in Illinois are at a record high. Many groups say the pension system is not sustainable, and public workers should switch to 401(k)-style plans, though such a measure would require an amendment to the state constitution.
Efforts by mostly Republican state officials in Illinois to reel in retirement spending have not been successful, including efforts to close the so-called double-dipping loophole.
One local example of double-dipping is in the pension payments to Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos. Though currently being paid about $128,000 with benefits for his elected post, Bustos also collects about $70,000 annually in the pension he receives from having retired from the same department — in a non-elected role.
He paid just under $100,000 into the fund during his non-sheriff years, records show.
While at least one former election-time challenger was critical of the sheriff for double-dipping, Bustos is enrolled in the pension system as it is designed.
Others seeking pension reform say employees should make larger contributions to their retirement accounts. In Moline, employees have not increased their contributions in at least 10 years, the city's human resources director said.
Iowa doesn't have this problem
The hope now is that consolidating the state's fire and police pension funds will be the answer to the chronic and high-cost consequences of unfunded liabilities. In Iowa, consolidated pension funds addressed the issue more than a decade ago.
As a much larger state with many more public employees and hundreds of separate retirement funds, reducing some of the burden for Illinois taxpayers — and assuring that public employees get the pensions they were promised — is expected to take several years.
"Iowa had these problems, too," said Poulos, who is serving on the statewide police pension upstart. "We're in our infancy. We are growing. I think this will work in the long term.
"I'm not going to be a naysayer. I do see problems, but I think we'll get there."