The Scott County Jail has a leaky roof that may take months to repair

The Scott County Jail needs emergency roof repairs, county staff say, after it was damaged in the March 5 storms that caused tornadoes and leveled homes in central Iowa. But it could be months before the roof is fixed.

Tammy Speidel, facility and support services director, told county supervisors on Tuesday that about 75% of the rubber membrane layer of the roof above the housing portion of the jail is torn loose. As a stop-gap, the county has piled upward of 300 sand bags to hold down the rubber roof membrane.

"It is by no means secured to the substrate, but it is back down so it's no longer flapping in the wind, which it literally was doing," Speidel said. "You could see the air under it billow. So you imagine like a kid's bouncy house, that's what it looked like and felt like to walk on."

Leaks started appearing in the jail Monday because of precipitation and snow melt since the storm.

The roof covers the building where the majority of the Scott County inmates are held.

The leaks have since been patched, and there is no current danger to inmates or security risk, Speidel said, but the sand bags and roof are susceptible to bad weather conditions.

"If we get driving rain or a hail storm or heavy winds, then we're going to see some more leaks," Speidel said.

The county has contacted Wold Architects and Engineers to help diagnose the problem and do the engineering and design. Fixing the roof will cost $570,000 for engineering, design, material and construction, the company has said.

Wold estimated the project wouldn't be completed until November because of a long wait time to get materials.

"We we have impressed upon them (Wold) the urgency of this. We're going to continue to impress, as we go through the process, on any contractor the urgency of this to see if there's any way we can shorten that lead time," Speidel said. "I did let the sheriff know. He's obviously not happy with that. We're not happy with that."

Supervisor Ken Croken asked Speidel if the county could evaluate proposals to add other improvements to the roof like solar panels or vegetation to help offset the facility's energy costs.

Speidel said solar panels were one idea the county and Wold were considering already for the new juvenile detention center, to be located in northern Davenport. Likewise, she said solar panels could be considered for the jail, though it would add to the cost estimate of the roof replacement.

"They'll (Wold) be on site here in the next week or so to take that first initial look at it, and we'll start that conversation," Speidel said.

