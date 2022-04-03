The Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS

GAMING REVENUE MAY FALL

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has received studies projecting Iowa gaming revenue could fall somewhere between $183 million and $256 million a year because of the expansion of casinos in Nebraska.

SCHOOL BILLS: Republican lawmakers have passed differing education bills that must next find a compromise agreement. Bills include school transparency requirements, parental objections to classroom materials, and a proposed taxpayer-funded private school tuition assistance program.

CHANGE OF ADDRESS: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced the annual National Change of Address process to update and maintain Iowa’s voter registration records is underway.

HELP FOR UKRAINE: Iowa's public safety department donated gear 146 protective helmets and 714 ballistic vests to Ukraine.

PAY INCREASE: The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors reduced proposed salary increases for the county attorney, auditor, sheriff and treasurer after a lengthy, heated debate among elected officials. The increases were reduced by about 45%, the auditor and treasurer will each receive 5% raises, the attorney's by 7.22% and the sheriff's salary by 17.4%.

THEY SAID …

“I think if you triple the amount of money that goes into a certain sector, whether it’s cotton candy or a gun shop or a luxury car dealership, you’re going to get more of them. I think if we add more money to the redemption centers, we’re going to get more redemption centers.”

--Sen. Jason Schultz, a Republican from Schleswig, during Senate floor debate on changes to the bottle bill at the Iowa Capitol.

"Gang-related shootings take up a fairly decent amount" of time for the Davenport Police Department's major crimes unit.

--Davenport police detective Jordan Sander, during a preliminary hearing on a murder case involving rival gangs.

ODDS AND ENDS

VEGAN TREAT: The Iowa State University Creamery has named a vegan frozen treat after Lucy Slizewski, a senior studying culinary food science and nutrition science.

ON THE PATH: The oculus on the I-74 bridge bike and walking path in the Quad-Cities has been put in place. When the path opens, users will be able to look through the oculus and see the Mississippi River below.

CONVICTION UPHELD: The Iowa Supreme Court upheld the second-degree murder conviction of Annette Dee Cahill, whom a Muscatine County jury found guilty last year in the cold-case beating death of 22-year-old Corey Wieneke in 1992.

THE WATER COOLER

TOP BURGER: Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill in Wilton is a Top 10 finalist for Best Burger in Iowa for the second year. Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattleman’s Association sponsor the competition for restaurants serving 100% real beef patties.

ARREST IN MURDER CASE: Clinton police charged Trevor Allan Jeorge Ward, 30, with first-degree murder and first-degree arson after a man's body was found in a burning home.

REDUCTION REQUEST: A former West Liberty guidance counselor accused of sexual abuse of a student has asked for her bail to be reduced.

IN THE NEWS

HOOVER SERVICE AWARD

Rep. Cecil Dolecheck, R-Mount Ayr, and Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, were presented the 2022 Hoover Uncommon Public Service Award. The award is presented annually to Iowa legislators who exemplify the late President Herbert Hoover’s humanitarian efforts.

NEW VENUE: Henry Earl Dinkins, the Davenport man accused in the kidnapping and shooting death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020, has been granted a change of venue for his trial. A new location has not been decided.

LICENSE SUSPENDED: Davenport attorney Lori Jo Kieffer-Garrison's law license has been suspended in Iowa and Illinois after court officials determined she had forged a client’s signature on arraignment papers and then misrepresented what she had done.

CLINIC UPGRADE: The Mulberry Health Clinic in Muscatine will be torn down and replaced with a larger clinic with three floors and 42,000 square feet. The new clinic will cost about $14 million to build.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0