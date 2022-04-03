 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THE WEEK IN IOWA

The Week in Iowa

032622-qc-nws-pysanky-080

The German American Heritage Center in Davenport recently held a class in how to make Ukrainian-style Easter eggs, or pysanky, as a colorful way to welcome the holiday.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

IN THE NEWS

GAMING REVENUE MAY FALL

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has received studies projecting Iowa gaming revenue could fall somewhere between $183 million and $256 million a year because of the expansion of casinos in Nebraska.

SCHOOL BILLS: Republican lawmakers have passed differing education bills that must next find a compromise agreement. Bills include school transparency requirements, parental objections to classroom materials, and a proposed taxpayer-funded private school tuition assistance program.

CHANGE OF ADDRESS: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced the annual National Change of Address process to update and maintain Iowa’s voter registration records is underway.

HELP FOR UKRAINE: Iowa's public safety department donated gear 146 protective helmets and 714 ballistic vests to Ukraine.

PAY INCREASE: The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors reduced proposed salary increases for the county attorney, auditor, sheriff and treasurer after a lengthy, heated debate among elected officials. The increases were reduced by about 45%, the auditor and treasurer will each receive 5% raises, the attorney's by 7.22% and the sheriff's salary by 17.4%.

THEY SAID …

“I think if you triple the amount of money that goes into a certain sector, whether it’s cotton candy or a gun shop or a luxury car dealership, you’re going to get more of them. I think if we add more money to the redemption centers, we’re going to get more redemption centers.”

--Sen. Jason Schultz, a Republican from Schleswig, during Senate floor debate on changes to the bottle bill at the Iowa Capitol.

"Gang-related shootings take up a fairly decent amount" of time for the Davenport Police Department's major crimes unit.

--Davenport police detective Jordan Sander, during a preliminary hearing on a murder case involving rival gangs.

ODDS AND ENDS

VEGAN TREAT: The Iowa State University Creamery has named a vegan frozen treat after Lucy Slizewski, a senior studying culinary food science and nutrition science.

ON THE PATH: The oculus on the I-74 bridge bike and walking path in the Quad-Cities has been put in place. When the path opens, users will be able to look through the oculus and see the Mississippi River below.

CONVICTION UPHELD: The Iowa Supreme Court upheld the second-degree murder conviction of Annette Dee Cahill, whom a Muscatine County jury found guilty last year in the cold-case beating death of 22-year-old Corey Wieneke in 1992.

THE WATER COOLER

TOP BURGER: Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill in Wilton is a Top 10 finalist for Best Burger in Iowa for the second year. Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattleman’s Association sponsor the competition for restaurants serving 100% real beef patties.

ARREST IN MURDER CASE: Clinton police charged Trevor Allan Jeorge Ward, 30, with first-degree murder and first-degree arson after a man's body was found in a burning home.

REDUCTION REQUEST: A former West Liberty guidance counselor accused of sexual abuse of a student has asked for her bail to be reduced.

IN THE NEWS

HOOVER SERVICE AWARD

Rep. Cecil Dolecheck, R-Mount Ayr, and Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, were presented the 2022 Hoover Uncommon Public Service Award. The award is presented annually to Iowa legislators who exemplify the late President Herbert Hoover’s humanitarian efforts.

NEW VENUE: Henry Earl Dinkins, the Davenport man accused in the kidnapping and shooting death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July 2020, has been granted a change of venue for his trial. A new location has not been decided.

LICENSE SUSPENDED: Davenport attorney Lori Jo Kieffer-Garrison's law license has been suspended in Iowa and Illinois after court officials determined she had forged a client’s signature on arraignment papers and then misrepresented what she had done.

CLINIC UPGRADE: The Mulberry Health Clinic in Muscatine will be torn down and replaced with a larger clinic with three floors and 42,000 square feet. The new clinic will cost about $14 million to build.

