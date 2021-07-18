The Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS

Sentencing delayed in Tibbetts case

A judge delayed sentencing for the man convicted of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts after defense lawyers said they needed time to investigate new information pointing to other potential suspects. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, was scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday before his lawyers revealed newly obtained information that they say might implicate a sex trafficking ring in her kidnapping and death. Defense lawyers requested a new trial, saying two witnesses recently came forward to partially support Rivera’s testimony.

Home test: Test Iowa, the state’s free COVID-19 testing program, will transition from testing at drive-thru sites to providing access to free, self-administered test kits. Iowans will be able to receive a free kit, collect a saliva sample at home, return the sample by UPS, and receive results through email.

Plane crash: Two people died after a private airplane they were on crashed in rural Muscatine County. Muscatine County Sheriff Quinn Riess said the victims’ names are being withheld until after an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.