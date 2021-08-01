The Week in Iowa

Fast times: Nearly 40,000 speeders were caught on LeClaire cameras since they went live March 5.

Modern Marvels: Deere & Co. Davenport Works will be featured in the Aug. 1 episode of "Modern Marvels" on the History Channel.

Record lottery: Iowa Lottery had a record-breaking fiscal year, with new highs for sales of lottery products, prizes to players and proceeds to the state.

IN THE NEWS

Ernst calls out 'bottomless boondoggles'

With the national debt approaching $30 trillion and consumer prices increasing for four straight months, Sen. Joni Ernst wants to put the brakes on runaway federal spending on “bottomless boondoggles.” Ernst gave her July 2021 Squeal Award to the Department of Transportation for spending $6.9 billion on extension of a subway line in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s backyard.

TIBBETTS MURDER: The lead investigator in the 2018 death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts says the right man was convicted, rejecting defense claims that her abduction could be tied to two other local men.