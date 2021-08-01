The Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS
Reynolds: CDC mask guidance 'counterproductive'
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest mask guidance was "counterproductive to our vaccination efforts, and not grounded in reality or common sense." She made the comments as COVID-19 cases climbed among the unvaccinated, and the CDC recommended everyone — vaccinated or not — return to masks indoors in areas where cases are mounting.
LOEBSACK ENDORSEMENT: Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack has endorsed former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer’s bid for the 2022 Democratic U.S. Senate nomination for the seat currently held by Sen. Chuck Grassley.
AD TARGETS HINSON: Tax March is running a $400,000 television and online ad campaign in Cedar Rapids and surrounding areas calling on Iowa 1st District Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson to raise taxes on big corporations and the rich in the upcoming economic packages. It's part of a national campaign to target billionaires.
DISPOSAL OF MEDS: Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription Opioids Act passed the House of Representatives this week. The bipartisan legislation directs the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to ensure Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities have physical locations for the disposal of controlled substances medications.
THEY SAID …
“The men and women of Iowa showed up. They did their job."
-- Stephen Bayens, commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety, on Iowa State Patrol troopers deployment to the Texas border
"This is a forgotten land."
-- Crestwood Apartments tenant Lashina Bea of Davenport, after the city issued a 60-day notice for the rental complex to make repairs or vacate the 80 apartment units.
ODDS AND ENDS
Manufacturing 4.0: Gov. Kim Reynolds, the Iowa Economic Development Authority and the Iowa Innovation Council, announced Manufacturing 4.0 plan, the state's roadmap to help manufacturers remain globally competitive through a fourth industrial revolution that emphasizes automation and smart technology.
Plant some trees: Officials with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources said there are state infrastructure funds available for a community-based tree planting program for derecho recovery.
Pent up demand: Iowa tax revenues in June increased 15% compared with the previous June, and state revenue for the most recent 12 months is up 17.4%.
THE WATER COOLER
Fast times: Nearly 40,000 speeders were caught on LeClaire cameras since they went live March 5.
Modern Marvels: Deere & Co. Davenport Works will be featured in the Aug. 1 episode of "Modern Marvels" on the History Channel.
Record lottery: Iowa Lottery had a record-breaking fiscal year, with new highs for sales of lottery products, prizes to players and proceeds to the state.
IN THE NEWS
Ernst calls out 'bottomless boondoggles'
With the national debt approaching $30 trillion and consumer prices increasing for four straight months, Sen. Joni Ernst wants to put the brakes on runaway federal spending on “bottomless boondoggles.” Ernst gave her July 2021 Squeal Award to the Department of Transportation for spending $6.9 billion on extension of a subway line in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s backyard.
TIBBETTS MURDER: The lead investigator in the 2018 death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts says the right man was convicted, rejecting defense claims that her abduction could be tied to two other local men.
CO-WORKER FACEOFF: Democratic state Sen. Liz Mathis will run for U.S. House in Iowa’s 1st District, setting up a race between former co-workers in television news. Mathis will challenge first-term Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson, who is seeking reelection in what now is the 20-county 1st District.