The Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS

Parents call for end to face mask ban

A social media-led, grassroots group of Iowa parents took their pandemic complaints to the Iowa Capitol to call for Gov. Kim Reynolds to give school districts relief from a new state law that prohibits schools from enacting face mask requirements when there is no such requirement from the state government. The “Safe at School Sit-In” was held on a scorching, sunny morning on the Iowa Capitol grounds and attended by roughly 100 supporters. The event was hosted by five Iowa mothers, and was the product of a movement that started out with a social media post.

Vaccines tossed: Iowa has tossed out tens of thousands of expired COVID-19 vaccine doses and could toss out hundreds of thousands more if demand for the vaccine continues to lag in the state, health officials there said.

Derecho insurance: Insurance companies have paid more than $3.1 billion to settle 223,410 damage claims from last destructive derecho, according to the state’s Insurance Division. That number is expected to grow as state regulators urge insurance carriers to grant extensions.