The Week in Iowa

LOTTERY STRONG: Iowa Lottery sales have continued to be “strong and resilient,” totaling $178.5 million in the first five months of fiscal 2022 — a 6.7 percent increase from the same period a year earlier.

THE WATER COOLER

HERO DOG: An Ankeny, Iowa, family credited their dog Roxy with alerting them when the odorless gas carbon monoxide leaked into their home, according to a WHO-TV report.

UNEMPLOYMENT DOWN: The unemployment rate in Iowa fell slightly to 3.7% in November from 3.9% in October as jobs were added in food service, professional and business services, health care and construction.

IOWAN CHARGED: Leo Christopher Kelly, of Cedar Rapids, charged earlier for his participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, was arraigned on a new federal indictment and faces up to 20 years in prison.

IN THE NEWS

GOVERNOR SUED OVER PUBLIC RECORDS