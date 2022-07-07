The Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS

SUPREME COURT REJECTS GOVERNOR'S REQUEST ON ABORTION

The Iowa Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Gov. Kim Reynolds’ request to rehear a case that was decided in June over a 24-hour waiting period for an abortion. The court said the case must be argued in district court first. The June decision said the state Constitution does not provide a fundamental right to an abortion, but the court still upheld the “undue burden” standard that existed under federal law before Roe v. Wade was overturned one week later. Reynolds is asking the court to loosen that standard and give the state more power to restrict abortions. The lower court’s decision will likely ultimately be appealed to the Supreme Court.

'FIELD OF DREAMS' SHOW SEARCHING FOR HOME

The upcoming “Field of Dreams” TV series will keep $6 million in Iowa taxpayer funding, despite news that NBC’s Peacock streaming service will no longer be hosting the series. The state awarded the money through its Destination Iowa program, which aims to bring tourists and new residents to Iowa. The series is an adaptation of the 1989 movie set in Dyersville, Iowa. It's led by Michael Schur, whose TV credits include “The Office,” “Parks and Recreation,” and “The Good Place.”

REPUBLICAN VOTER NUMBERS GROW AFTER PRIMARY

Republicans and Democrats both gained voters between June and July, but Republicans had a clear advantage, adding 25,000 voters to their rolls while Democrats added 5,000. Compared to last July, there are 20,000 more registered Republicans in the state and 15,000 less registered Democrats.

EASTERN IOWA AIRPORT TO RECEIVE $20 MILLION

The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids will get a $20 million boost in federal funding coming from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law. The money brings the total to $49 million in federal funds given to the airport this year. The money will aid the airport in transitioning to a geothermal ventilation system and help pay for more jet bridges, concourse space, and food and amenity options.

DEJEAR VISITS CAMP COURAGEOUS

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear visited Camp Courageous, a respite care facility for children with special needs and their families, and advocated for more respite care and health care access in the state.

THEY SAID ...

“This is not the same Chuck Grassley who was first elected to public office 63 years ago, and Iowans are sick and tired of the political posturing and hyperpartisanship.”

Admiral Mike Franken, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, after his campaign released a poll that found him within five points of Grassley.

“This will be the largest effort for a midterm election for Republicans in Iowa history.”

Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann on the party’s plans for the 2022 election.

ODDS AND ENDS

TUESDAY'S STORM CLASSIFIED AS DERECHO: While it was far milder than August 2020’s storm, a derecho swept through parts of northwest and central Iowa on Tuesday. Winds as high as 68 mph were recorded in Mason City.

JOHNSON COUNTY DEMOCRAT PICKS UP SECOND REPUBLICAN ENDORSEMENT: Kevin Kinney, a Democrat from Oxford running for reelection in Iowa’s 46th Senate District, received an endorsement from former Republican challenger Michael Moore, who ran against Kinney in 2014. Kinney was previously endorsed by Republican Jarad Klein.

WATER COOLER



COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS UP, CASES DOWN SLIGHTLY: The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 last week was 190, up from 162 the previous week. Cases remained about the same, with 3,980 new cases reported.

FIREWORKS FALLOUT: Several people were sent to the emergency room in the Quad-City area with fireworks-related injuries over the 4th of July weekend. Most police departments received fewer complaints compared to last year.