The Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS
Reynolds: Iowa will resettle Afghan refugees
Gov. Kim Reynolds said her office was working with federal officials to help relocate eligible Afghan refugees in Iowa who worked for the U.S. government and are now fleeing a country gripped with chaos after armed Taliban forces seized control of Kabul this week.
Reynolds challenges Biden on mask mandate change: Gov. Kim Reynolds fired back Thursday against threatened legal action by the Biden administration over the state’s ban on mask mandates in schools, saying she plans to “hold strong” in ensuring parents have freedom to choose how to keep their children safe and may challenge any federal action that might impose modification or jeopardize funds designed to help schools deal with the pandemic.
“We are doing our job; he needs to do his job,” Reynolds said.
People's Choice winner: Chicken egg salad with Indian fry bread took top honors in the 2021 People’s Choice Best New Food Contest at the Iowa State Fair.
Gubernatorial candidate: Democrat Deidre DeJear, a small business owner and political activist from Des Moines, launched her 2022 bid for governor.
THEY SAID …
“With solar projects in all of Iowa’s 99 counties and nearly 1,000 Iowans employed in the industry, the future looks bright.”
--- Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg at a “Solar Day in Iowa" event.
“It is unconscionable that high-tech military equipment paid for by U.S. taxpayers has fallen into the hands of the Taliban and their terrorist allies."
--- Sen. Joni Ernst, in a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
ODDS AND ENDS
MyPillow CEO: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell will headline a Sept. 11 remembrance in Davenport. The promoter said Lindell, who promotes discredited conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, was "the perfect fit" for the event.
K-12 Design Challenge: Officials with the state Department of Education announced the Build Iowa’s Future Design Challenge — described as an opportunity for K-12 students to create innovative projects, connect them to careers and compete for up to $1,000 awards for their schools.
COVID-19 test kits: Women incarcerated at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women in Mitchellville are being paid to assemble COVID-19 at-home test kits.
THE WATER COOLER
Endorsement: AFSCME Council 61 has endorsed state Sen. Liz Mathis’ bid for the Iowa 1st Congressional District seat.
Alternating Currents: Despite increasing COVID-19 cases, the 2021 Alternating Currents festival in the Quad-Cities went on, with 120+ live performances, film screenings and art-related events over three days.
World travelers: Stanley Center for Peace and Security awarded two Muscatine teachers the Catherine Miller Explorer Award, which offers a chance to travel abroad and gain global perspectives that can be passed along to their students.
Billboard campaign
DCCC launched an Iowa billboard campaign taking Rep. Ashley Hinson and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks to task for opposing the bipartisan committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Miller Meeks broke with Republicans to support a bipartisan independent commission, but did not support the House Select Committee investigation, which also has Republican members.
Pro-weed: The first pro-marijuana legalization billboard in Iowa went up this week outside Des Moines. It seeks signatures on a letter demanding legalization. Marijuana is legal for adult use in 18 states and the District of Columbia.
Management change: Gov. Kim Reynolds will name a new director of the Iowa Department of Management, replacing Michael Bousselot, who was nominated by Iowa Republicans as their candidate in an upcoming special legislative election.
Wings clipped: Iowa Democrats canceled the annual Wing Ding fundraiser over concerns of rising COVID-19 case numbers in Iowa.
Softball comes to Eldridge: The International Softball Congress held its World Fastball Tournament in Eldridge for the first time. The international event that featured teams from more than 15 countries is expected to bring in $1.4 million to Quad-Cities area businesses.