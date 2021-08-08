The Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS
Going electric
The Biden administration has won a voluntary commitment from the industry that electric vehicles will comprise up to half of U.S. sales by the end of the decade. Iowa Gov. Reynolds called the plan "short-sighted" and a decision that undermines Iowa's renewable fuel industry.
BROADBAND INVESTMENT: The Iowa Office of the Chief Information Officer received 178 applications totaling $292 million from broadband providers for the latest Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Grant Program.
PROTESTER SETTLEMENT: Five Black Lives Matter protesters and their lawyers will share a $70,000 settlement from the state. The State Appeal Board unanimously agreed the state should settle civil rights violation allegations they brought against the state Department of Public Safety.
SPECIAL ELECTION: A special election will be held Sept. 14 to fill the legislative vacancy created by the death of Rep. John Landon, R-Ankeny. Landon died July 29.
INJURED RIDER HOME: David Jaramillo, the teenager critically injured on an Adventureland Park ride that killed his younger brother left the hospital this week.
THEY SAID …
“I want to cry happy tears."
-- Kati Calkins of Cedar Rapids, who won $100,000 on a "25X" scratch ticket.
"It's been a very hard time to be a landlord, too."
-- Brenda Webster, a landlord with 10 rental properties, outside eviction hearings in Scott County.
ODDS AND ENDS
Field of Dreams: Hy-Vee, PLB Sports and Entertainment and “Field of Dreams” star Dwier Brown have created a limited-edition cereal called Field of Dreams Corn Flakes, available in some Midwest Hy-Vee stores.
Iowa student assessments: The percentage of Iowa students in kindergarten through third grade scoring at or above benchmarks is on an upward trend.
Great Iowa Treasure Hunt: Search for unclaimed property at the Iowa State Fair. Stop by the Iowa Treasurer's fair booth to see if the state is holding property in your name.
THE WATER COOLER
Former ISU football player arrested: A former Iowa State University football player has been arrested in connection with an assault of University of Iowa basketball star Jordan Bohannon, outside an Iowa City bar in May.
Home Base Iowa: Scott County joined the ranks of about 100 municipalities offering incentives for home ownership to veterans through Home Base Iowa.
Eviction moratorium: Sen. Chuck Grassley doubts the new federal eviction moratorium could withstand a legal challenge, but says “I’m not going to fuss” as long there’s an end date.
HALL OF FAME WOMEN
The Iowa Commission on the Status of Women will induct four women into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame this year. The 2021 honorees are the late Donna Reed, an Academy Award-winning actress who grew up in Denison; Roxann Ryan of Cresco, a former commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety; Cornelia Clark of Grinnell, a nature photographer and book illustrator; and Jan Mitchell of Des Moines, an educator who was Iowa’s 1997 teacher of the year and 2019 recipient of the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame Robert D. Ray Award for Equity and Justice.
TIBBETTS MURDER: A judge rejected a convicted man's request for a new trial in the 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts. Cristhian Bahena Rivera will be sentenced Aug. 30.
TAYLOR GREENE AT FAIR: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Bloomberg News she will be attending the Iowa State Fair. A spokesman for the Republican Party of Iowa said it was not involved in her visit.