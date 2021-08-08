The Week in Iowa

Home Base Iowa: Scott County joined the ranks of about 100 municipalities offering incentives for home ownership to veterans through Home Base Iowa.

Eviction moratorium: Sen. Chuck Grassley doubts the new federal eviction moratorium could withstand a legal challenge, but says “I’m not going to fuss” as long there’s an end date.

IN THE NEWS

HALL OF FAME WOMEN

The Iowa Commission on the Status of Women will induct four women into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame this year. The 2021 honorees are the late Donna Reed, an Academy Award-winning actress who grew up in Denison; Roxann Ryan of Cresco, a former commissioner of the Iowa Department of Public Safety; Cornelia Clark of Grinnell, a nature photographer and book illustrator; and Jan Mitchell of Des Moines, an educator who was Iowa’s 1997 teacher of the year and 2019 recipient of the Iowa Latino Hall of Fame Robert D. Ray Award for Equity and Justice.

TIBBETTS MURDER: A judge rejected a convicted man's request for a new trial in the 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbetts. Cristhian Bahena Rivera will be sentenced Aug. 30.