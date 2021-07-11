The Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS

Few details on trooper deployment

Iowa officials are being tight-lipped about the planned deployment of Iowa State Patrol troopers to assist law enforcement efforts at the U.S.-Mexico border, declining to identify how many have volunteered and when they might be traveling to Texas or Arizona to conduct an undisclosed assignment. Several Republican governors, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, announced they would send troopers from their states to help protect the border, noting the “rise in drugs, human trafficking and violent crime has become unsustainable.” But Iowa officials answered few questions about the deployment.

Budget boost: The state treasury took in more than $8.1 billion for the 12-month period that ended June 30, a 16.3 percent increase that probably will translate into a whopping state budget surplus once the books officially close in September, officials said.

Drought conditions: Intermittent rains and cooler temperatures led to an improved crop-growing outlook for Iowa, although much of northwest and north-central Iowa still face severe to moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.