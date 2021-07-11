The Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS
Few details on trooper deployment
Iowa officials are being tight-lipped about the planned deployment of Iowa State Patrol troopers to assist law enforcement efforts at the U.S.-Mexico border, declining to identify how many have volunteered and when they might be traveling to Texas or Arizona to conduct an undisclosed assignment. Several Republican governors, including Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, announced they would send troopers from their states to help protect the border, noting the “rise in drugs, human trafficking and violent crime has become unsustainable.” But Iowa officials answered few questions about the deployment.
Budget boost: The state treasury took in more than $8.1 billion for the 12-month period that ended June 30, a 16.3 percent increase that probably will translate into a whopping state budget surplus once the books officially close in September, officials said.
Drought conditions: Intermittent rains and cooler temperatures led to an improved crop-growing outlook for Iowa, although much of northwest and north-central Iowa still face severe to moderate drought or abnormally dry conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.
New details: Newly released warrants provide the most detailed account yet of the movements of Henry Dinkins on the night that 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, of Davenport, went missing in July of 2020. Dinkins has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in Terrell’s death.
THEY SAID …
“I do understand running as an independent candidate is almost a death sentence.”
--- Robert Bond, of Des Moines, a longshot candidate for Iowa governor
“Our existence in the country we think of as our home shouldn't come down to luck.”
--- Pareen Mhatre, an Iowa resident and Dreamer during testimony to a U.S. House panel
ODDS AND ENDS
Survivor protections: Survivors of assault are now eligible to enroll in the Safe at Home address confidentiality program overseen by the Iowa Secretary of State’s office. Previously, participants included survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, trafficking and stalking.
Repair bill: Members of the Iowa Executive Council voted 3-0 to approve nearly $666,000 in repairs — slightly more than half of which involved the Iowa Communications Network.
Economic indicators: Iowa’s leading economic indicators jumped again in May for the 10th time in the last 11 months, according to the state Department of Revenue.
THE WATER COOLER
New commissioner: Statehouse Democrats named a new member to the state’s redistricting advisory commission, replacing former secretary of state candidate Deidre DeJear with Davenport lawyer Jazmin Newton.
Honoring Wynn: Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff July 3 to honor LaMetta Wynn, Iowa’s first African-American woman mayor who died June 24 at 87.
Restaurant staffing: Nine out of 10 Iowa restaurants are actively seeking more staff, and more than half are operating at least 20% below normal staffing levels, according to the Iowa Restaurant Association.
IN THE NEWS
Amazon coming to Quad Cities
The Quad Cities can expect to see more housing, higher local wages and further job creation as Amazon plans to bring 1,000 full-time permanent jobs to Davenport, city and business leaders said. The e-commerce giant plans to build a $250 million robotics fulfillment center in Davenport with 2.9 million gross square feet over five stories, city of Davenport and Quad Cities Chamber officials announced. More than 100 out of the planned 1,000-plus jobs would earn $60,000 or more, and more than 40 jobs would earn $80,000 or more, city officials said.
Fatal accident: A state regulator ordered an Iowa amusement park not to restart a popular boat ride pending an investigation into an accident that killed an 11-year-old boy and left his brother in critical condition.
Ethanol ruling: A federal appeals court threw out a Trump-era Environmental Protection Agency rule change that allowed for the sale of a 15% ethanol gasoline blend in the summer months, dealing a significant blow to the ethanol industry and corn farmers.