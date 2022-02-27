The Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS

IOWA HOUSE PASSES BILL BANNING TRANSGENDER GIRLS FROM GIRLS' SPORTS

Iowa House Republicans on Monday approved a bill that prohibits transgender girls from participating in girls sports, moving the direction of about 10 other Republican-run state legislatures in passing the controversial measure. Opponents say the measure is state-sanctioned bullying of transgender children while supporters say it’s the only way to protect girls from being dominated in sports competition by males who identify as females. The Iowa Senate has not yet voted on its slightly different version of the measure.

CHALLENGING BOOKS IN SCHOOL: The procedures by which Iowa schools consider complaints from parents about library books and other classroom materials may soon include state requirements. Republican state lawmakers said they believe those procedures are not working as they should as parents in Iowa have raised concerns about books and materials in public schools that they deem obscene.

THEY SAID …

"(D)on't jump out a six-story window when you hear that some clown introduced a bill that's going to throw teachers in prisons for this or that, because I don't think that's going to go anywhere."

--- Bettendorf Republican state Rep. Gary Mohr, on "crazy" bills introduced by lawmakers that would impose criminal penalties on educators for providing "obscene material" or "hard-core pornography" to students in a classroom or school library

"This is not Iowa nice."

--- Davenport Democratic state Rep. Cindy Winckler, on the Iowa House-passed transgender athlete ban

ODDS AND ENDS

CURSIVE COSTS: A proposal that Iowa students be taught cursive writing by the end of third grade could cost school districts around the state more than a half-million dollars.

SPOUSAL PRIVILEGE: A proposal to require Iowans to testify against a spouse in cases involving threats by one spouse against the other or a third party passed the Iowa House 93-0.

FERTILITY FRAUD: The Iowa House approved a bill to establish a crime of fourth-degree sexual abuse when a health care professional implants their own genetic material into a patient during fertility treatment without their consent.

THE WATER COOLER

JEOPARDY! CHAMPION: Amy Schneider, the most successful woman to compete on Jeopardy! will be the keynote speaker at the 17 Annual Governor’s Conference on LGBTQ Youth on April 15. Schneider, an American software engineer, is the first transgender contestant to make it to the show's Tournament of Champions, winning close to $1.4 million in a 40-game winning streak, the second-longest in the quiz show’s history, trailing only Ken Jennings' 74-game streak.

RYDER CUP: Two-time major champion Zach Johnson, who was born in Iowa City and raised in Cedar Rapids, is taking over as Ryder Cup captain, leading an American side trying to end 30 years without a victory on European soil. Johnson, 45, has been an assistant captain each of the last two matches and played in five Ryder Cups.

PLAN TO FILL IOWA NATURAL RESOURCES FUND IN DOUBT

A proposal that would shift sales taxes in Iowa and, in the process, finally finance the state’s fund for conservation and water quality projects appears to be on life support at the Iowa Capitol. Iowa Senate Republicans' tax plan calls for eliminating the 1% local-option sales taxes, known as LOST; replacing them with a statewide 1 percent sales tax; and using that new sales tax to begin filling the Natural Resources and Outdoor Resources Trust Fund. The fund was established by a vote of Iowans in 2010, but state lawmakers have never funded it.

STRIKE TO CONTINUE: A labor strike that began last week at a Davenport defense contractor supplier will continue for at least another week, union leaders said. A representative of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge 6 said that Eaton Corp. has said company representatives won’t return to the bargaining table until March 1.

COVID DEATHS: The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa climbed past 9,000, the state health department reported Wednesday, even as hospitalizations continue to decrease in the state. Iowa's overall death rate, at 283 deaths per 100,000 people, ranks 30th in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

