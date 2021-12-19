The Week in Iowa

THEY SAID …

“I haven't reflected on it exactly.”

--- U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, when asked how the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol have impacted the politics of Congress

“I have been through five of these in different capacities with the commission: very spirited conversations, very difficult decisions.”

--- Brian Ohorilko, administrator of Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, on a proposed new casino in Cedar Rapids

ODDS AND ENDS

UNEMPLOYMENT CHANGES: Changes to the state’s unemployment process --- including a doubling of the number of work searches a person must make in order to qualify for benefits --- will go into effect January 9.

THEFT CHARGE: The former chair of the Libertarian Party of Iowa was charged with first-degree theft following an investigation into his use of party funds for personal use revealed more than $10,000 in unauthorized spending.