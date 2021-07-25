The Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS

Finkenauer launches Senate campaign

Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer launched her Democratic campaign in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race. Nearly seven months out of office, Finkenauer said she still sees “a lot to fight for.” Continuing a theme from her Iowa legislative and congressional campaigns, Finkenauer’s Senate campaign focuses on working families “who are oftentimes not heard in Washington.” Longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has not yet said whether he’ll seek an eighth term. Finkenauer is the third Democrat to join the race, with former county Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer and Glenn Hurst of Minden.

Claims denied: Two childhood friends named by defense lawyers as alternate suspects in the killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts said they had nothing to do with the crime. Lawyers for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man convicted of killing Tibbetts, named Gavin Jones and Dalton Hansen.

Unsafe ride: A woman whose family went on an Iowa amusement ride shortly before an accident that killed an 11-year-old boy and critically injured his brother said her boat also had problems floating properly and felt unsafe.