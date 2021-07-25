The Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS
Finkenauer launches Senate campaign
Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer launched her Democratic campaign in Iowa’s U.S. Senate race. Nearly seven months out of office, Finkenauer said she still sees “a lot to fight for.” Continuing a theme from her Iowa legislative and congressional campaigns, Finkenauer’s Senate campaign focuses on working families “who are oftentimes not heard in Washington.” Longtime Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has not yet said whether he’ll seek an eighth term. Finkenauer is the third Democrat to join the race, with former county Supervisor Dave Muhlbauer and Glenn Hurst of Minden.
Claims denied: Two childhood friends named by defense lawyers as alternate suspects in the killing of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts said they had nothing to do with the crime. Lawyers for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man convicted of killing Tibbetts, named Gavin Jones and Dalton Hansen.
Unsafe ride: A woman whose family went on an Iowa amusement ride shortly before an accident that killed an 11-year-old boy and critically injured his brother said her boat also had problems floating properly and felt unsafe.
Culver nominated: President Joe Biden nominated former Iowa Gov. Chet Culver to the board of a federal organization that works to ensure rural areas have access to credit. If confirmed by the Senate, it would be Culver’s second turn serving on the board.
THEY SAID …
“That was my decision to start. Now, this is a group decision.”
--- Davenport mayor Mike Matson on the decision by a city task force on gun violence to meet privately
“I really hate this America that we’re giving (my new granddaughter).”
--- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, at an event in Iowa
ODDS AND ENDS
Infrastructure funding: Members of Iowa’s congressional delegation are optimistic upgrades to Mississippi River locks and dams will be included in a proposed $1.2 trillion infrastructure funding package.
Anniversary displays: To commemorate Iowa’s 175th anniversary, the State Historical Society is creating 300 temporary pop-up displays and 15 permanent cast aluminum historical markers. Both are available by online application.
Explosion cause: A January home explosion in southeast Iowa that killed one person and injured another was caused when vapor from a gas leak was ignited when someone in the home lit a cigarette, officials reported.
THE WATER COOLER
Fundraiser headliners: National GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and 2016 Iowa caucuses winner Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz will appear at Iowa 1st District U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson’s BBQ Bash fundraiser August 28 in Central City.
Slater Field: The University of Iowa plans to name the field at Kinnick Stadium for Duke Slater, a trailblazing Black player who was an All-American tackle a century ago, The Associated Press reported.
Water plan: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is accepting public comments to be included in the upcoming Cedar River Water Trail Plan.
IN THE NEWS
Diversity plan ban making impact
A new state law that bars schools from denying students from enrolling in other public districts in order to maintain demographic diversity is already having a significant impact on some Iowa districts with large minority populations. Almost 140 students — almost double what the state’s legislative analysis agency projected — have requested to open enroll out of the Waterloo Community Schools District, school officials said. In Davenport, more than 100 students have applied for open enrollment, all but nine under the new law, school officials said.
Crash victims: The two victims of a plane crash in Muscatine County were identified as Daniel and Sharon Slack of El Dorado Springs, Mo. They were the only two aboard a 1972 Piper PA-28-150 that crashed just north of Muscatine. Daniel Slack was 68; Sharon Slack was 69.
Foreclosure worries: As the federal moratorium on housing foreclosures nears its end, lenders and financial counselors do not foresee a tsunami of foreclosures in Iowa. In fact, some say their worst fears about the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on mortgage delinquencies and potential foreclosures have not been realized.
26 tornadoes: Preliminary data shows 26 tornadoes tore across Iowa on July 16, according to the National Weather Service. If that number holds true, it would be the third most tornadoes in a single day to hit the state since 1980.