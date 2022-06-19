The Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS

NO VAX RULE AT SCHOOL

Colleges, K-12 school districts and day care centers in Iowa cannot require students and children to be immunized from COVID-19 under legislation signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

TRANSPORTATION PLAN OK’D

The Iowa Transportation Commission approved the $4.2 billion draft state transportation improvement program for state fiscal years 2023 through 2027. The program includes investments in Iowa’s highways, public transit, trails, aviation and railroad systems.

THEY SAID …

"The breeze blows east through that alley."

-- Chasity Richardson, a woman who is experiencing homelessness, about finding a cool spot to rest in downtown Davenport when temperatures soared into the 90s.

“There's just less food in the stores. Even the retail stores can't get food, and the food that they would typically donate, they are ... re-purposing now because things are in such short supply."

--Chris Ford, who sources food at River Bend Food Bank in Davenport.

ODDS AND ENDS

BRIDGE SUIT: Bettendorf faces a federal lawsuit because of the fatal May collision on the pedestrian walkway of the Interstate 74 bridge. An SUV got onto the path and struck three people, killing two of them.

OFFICER IDENTIFIED: The Davenport Police officer involved in a June 8 gunfight that left a man dead has been identified as Michael Catton, the Scott County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Catton as been a Davenport officer for three years and is on administrative leave.

MAKING SCRATCH: An Eldridge man won $100,000 on an Iowa lottery "Supreme" scratch ticket. He bought the ticket at a convenience store in Nevada, Iowa, while traveling across the state.

THE WATER COOLER

OFFICER DOWN: Fremont County Sheriff's Deputy Austin “Melvin” Richardson, 37, died Tuesday when his cruiser collided with a farm combine.

BLOCKFI BLOCKED: BlockFi Lending must pay $943,396.22, and stop making untrue statements of material facts regarding securities. Iowa insurance regulators say the lending company was selling securities not permitted for sale in Iowa without being registered as an agent in the state.

BRINGING HOME THE BACON: Wisconsin-based meat processing company Fair Oaks Foods plans to build a $134 million facility in Davenport to make bacon. The 150,000 square-foot facility will be near I-80. It's expected to create about 247 new full-time jobs with an average hourly wage of $23.95.

FORMER COP PLEADS GUILTY

A former Davenport and Eldridge police officer pleaded guilty to sex abuse charges involving a 14-year-old girl during a hearing Tuesday in Scott County District Court. Andrew Patrick DeNoyer, 24, pleaded guilty to three counts of third-degree sexual abuse.

FEDERAL FUNDING FOR SAFER SCHOOLS

Iowa school districts will have access to more resources designed to help prevent school violence thanks to $100 million in federal pandemic relief funding that Gov. Kim Reynolds is putting into the state’s school safety bureau.

