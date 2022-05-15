The Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS

BISON BRIDGE GETS A BOOST

Environmentalist Chad Pregracke, founder of Living Lands & Waters and the source of the idea for Bison Bridge, said an anonymous donor pledged $2 million to the Bison Bridge Foundation and the man's family foundation was considering another $2 million gift. Bison Bridge is Pregracke's proposal for a nature park reusing the Interstate 80 bridge between LeClaire and Rapids City if it is vacated when a new bridge is built.

MURDER TRIAL STARTS IN TROOPER KILLING

Prosecutors say a man accused of killing an Iowa state patrol trooper had plenty of opportunity to surrender before fatally shooting Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith. An attorney for 42-year-old Michael Thomas Lang, who is charged with first-degree murder, told jurors the trooper's death was tragic but did not amount to murder. Lang is accused in the April 2021 killing of Smith, who was shot as he led a tactical team to arrest Lang in his home. Lang was wanted for assaulting a police officer after a traffic pursuit earlier that day.

THEY SAID …

"Yeah, guys, we're not really looking to taste memories of the Dust Bowl here."

-- SNL actor Mikey Day, playing a Blue Bunny employee, in a skit spoofing the Iowa-based ice cream maker.

"I want my own AG, please. And I need a state auditor that’s not trying to sue me every time they turn around; focus on your own office."

-- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a video posted by a WHO TV Channel 13 News reporter during a Saturday event to celebrate the opening of her new campaign office. Reynolds, a Republican, called for the ouster of Attorney General Tom Miller and State Auditor Rob Sand, two Democrats whose offices have occasionally opposed her actions.

ODDS AND ENDS

DOG GONE: Iowa Greyhound Park in Dubuque will close this month after 41 years. By year's end, there will be only two tracks left in the country.

SOFA SUIT: A legal dispute is unfolding in Polk County district court over who owns the sofas in the Iowa governor's mansion. The nonprofit Terrace Hill Society Foundation has filed a petition as part of a disagreement with the Terrace Hill Commission, the state agency responsible for managing the mansion in Des Moines, over ownership and control of furnishings and other items at Terrace Hill.

WHEEZING THE JUICE: The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports a nondescript Quonset hut stacked with computers uses more electricity than all the residential customers in Grundy Center, population 2,800, combined. The nondescript facility is one of the first — if not the first — large-scale cryptocurrency mining site in Iowa. The company wants to expand with five more locations in Eastern Iowa, capitalizing on wide-open spaces, low property taxes and cheap electricity.

THE WATER COOLER

BEER AND DEERE: Two Midwest brands synonymous with Iowa farm life have joined forces to support American agriculture. John Deere and Anheuser-Busch have partnered to put out a limited-edition run of green beer cans, which feature the agriculture equipment company logo and machinery. For each case sold, both corporations will donate $1 to Farm Rescue, a nonprofit that provides assistance with planting, harvesting and more to farm and ranch families dealing with a major illness, injury or natural disaster.

PROM SHOOTING: Three Iowa teenagers were shot and injured after uninvited guests showed up to an after-prom party in Des Moines. Police said about 200 people were at the party before the shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Two 18-year-old men and a 17-year-old girl were wounded in the shooting; all were expected to survive.

JAN. 6 ARREST: A 41-year-old central Iowa man faces charges alleging he took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building. Chad Heathcote, of Adel, is charged with two federal felonies: entering and remaining in a restricted building with intent to impede or disrupt an official proceeding and disorderly or disruptive conduct in the Capitol. In charging documents, an FBI agent said witnesses came forward after Heathcote bragged in social media postings about being at the Capitol that day and was identified in photos shown in television reports. Heathcote’s cellphone data also indicated that he was inside the Capitol, according to documents.

IN THE NEWS

FINAL RESTING PLACE

Seaman 1st Class David Tidball, a native of Independence, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, was brought home to be buried May 14, in Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence.

SPECIAL SESSION ON ABORTION?

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said she does not expect abortion-related legislation to be passed during the current legislative session, which is close to adjourning. Instead, Reynolds told reporters state officials plan to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court’s official ruling on an abortion-related case, and then determine a path forward in Iowa. The conservative-majority Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that protects a woman’s right to an abortion.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0