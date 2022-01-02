The Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS
PLEA LIKELY FOR IOWAN AT U.S. CAPITOL
A St. Angsar man and his son will likely plead guilty to charges that they were involved in the US Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Daryl Johnson and his son Daniel, of Austin, Minnesota, were arrested in mid-June by the FBI and charged with one count each of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The Johnsons were two of six Iowans charged for their involvement in the riot.
COMPLAINTS TRIPLE: Complaints to the Iowa Ombudsman about the state agency that handles unemployment claims tripled in fiscal 2021, with a large share coming from Iowans awarded unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic and then later told they had to repay the money.
HISTORICAL BUILDING: As work progresses on making a leak-proof roof to protect more than 200 million pieces of Iowa history and culture at the State Historical Building, lawmakers promise to “intensify” their discussion of up to $60 million in planned improvements.
AFGHAN REFUGEES: It’s likely more than 1,000 refugees from Afghanistan will be resettled in Iowa, according to a state refugee services worker. Iowa has been taking in refugees from Afghanistan since the U.S. ended its military involvement in the country in August.
THEY SAID …
“While I was encouraged with the momentous reform we made to the way the military prevents these (sexual) abuses and holds perpetrators accountable, there is still work to be done.”
--- U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa
“Those who have been fully vaccinated, and received the booster if appropriate, definitely have an added layer of protection against COVID-19 this holiday season.”
--- Dr. Jeremy Granger, medical director at UnityPoint Clinic in Sioux City
ODDS AND ENDS
NURSING HELP: Iowa anticipates spending $9.2 million on 100 out-of-state nurses and respiratory therapists to shore up health care staffing at strained hospitals amid the latest COVID-19 surge, the Des Moines Register reported.
ROAD CONDITIONS: Information to make traveling Iowa’s roads safer is on the Iowa Department of Transportation’s www.511ia.org. The updated site has been ramping up its functionality over the past 18 months.
COVER CROPS: Iowa farmers have obligated more than 413,000 acres in the Cover Crop Cost-Share Programs that allow farmers to obtain cost-share funding from the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
THE WATER COOLER
GIVING SPIRIT: Jacob Boller, a sixth-grader from Clear Lake, used the $100 bill he found on his recent walk home from school to buy Christmas gifts for needy kinds.
WHEATIES BOX: Clarence Frett of Marion has been eating Wheaties for breakfast every morning since he served in World War II. Now General Mills has agreed to put Frett on the Wheaties box, KCRG-TV reported.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Iowa celebrated its 175th birthday on December 28. President James Polk signed the bill that made Iowa the 29th state on Dec. 28, 1846, when fewer than 100,000 people lived here.
COUNTY ATTORNEY: TEENS PLOTTED KILLING
The county attorney prosecuting the case of two southeast Iowa teens charged with murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher said in court documents they surveilled her pattern of life, ambushed her along her daily walk and dragged her into the woods, returning later to better hide her lifeless body. Those additional details of the death of Nohema Graber in early November were revealed in a Dec. 23 filing in the case of Jeremy Goodale, 16, of Fairfield. He is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder with classmate Willard Miller, also 16.
NEWTON JOBS: About 700 people are losing their jobs this week in Newton. KCCI-TV reported that TPI Composites is ending wind turbine manufacturing. The company had been Jasper County’s largest employer. About 50 workers in TPI’s field services operation will remain.
COVID HOSPITALIZATIONS: The rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa has increased in the past week as state health officials posted 10,162 positive tests in the past seven days. While overall hospitalizations dropped slightly the state reports increased hospitalizations among children.
TRAFFIC DEATHS: Despite a concerted effort to reduce traffic fatalities in Iowa, the number this year has just about matched last year’s total. KCCI-TV reported 341 people have died on Iowa roadways this year, two shy of the 343 in 2020.