The Week in Iowa

IN THE NEWS
LSA PROPOSES NEW POLITICAL MAPS
Iowans are getting a look at a second redistricting plan that, if approved by legislators, will set the state’s congressional and legislative boundaries for the next decade. The new proposal from the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency splits Linn and Johnson counties --- Linn in a 22-county northeast Iowa 2nd District and Johnson County in a 20-county southeast Iowa 1st District that includes Scott County. Majority Iowa Senate Republicans rejected the first proposal earlier this month. Lawmakers are scheduled to meet October 28 in special session to consider the new maps.
STRIKE LIMITATIONS: Striking Deere workers are limited by a court order in how they can conduct themselves on the picket lines at Davenport Works. Deere sought and received a temporary injunction, claiming picketers’ conduct has disrupted access to their properties and put others at risk.
VILSACK COMMENTS: The country’s top agriculture official said in Iowa he hopes Deere and its striking workers achieve a rapid resolution to their labor impasse. But U.S. ag secretary Tom Vilsack also showed strong support for the striking workers and the union that represents them.
RACIST THREATS: Ross Wilburn, the first Black chair of Iowa’s Democratic Party, says he received a series of racist messages, including a lynching threat, after writing an opinion piece in a local newspaper criticizing former President Donald Trump.
THEY SAID …
“There’s been a tremendous amount of money awarded. Unfortunately, we’ve only just begun.”
--- Kevin Cabbage, GM and CEO of the Farmers Mutual Telephone Company in Stanton, on public investment in broadband internet
“That temporary status for pain … and having a fever from the shot is far less significant than hospitalization and death.”
--- Kelly Garcia, interim state public health director, to Iowans who are hesitant due to possible side effects of the COVID-19 vaccines
ODDS AND ENDS
UNEMPLOYMENT CHANGES: Unemployed Iowans would be required to meet weekly with state case managers and undergo audits to prove they’re looking for work under a new proposal from Gov. Kim Reynolds.
REVENUE PROJECTION: The state’s Revenue Estimating Conference projected continued growth of 1.5% for each of the next two fiscal years, growing a state budget that would surpass $9 billion in FY 2023.
REMAINS ID’D: Remains found in a field in September were those of Xavior Harrelson, a 10-year-old Iowa boy who went missing from his home in May, according to the Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office.
THE WATER COOLER
FEENSTRA ANNOUNCES: U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, a Republican from Hull, officially announced his re-election campaign. Feenstra, a former state legislator and college instructor, is serving his first term in the U.S. House.
CORN FEED: Cindy Axne and Rob Sand will speak at the Progress Iowa Corn Feed, the progressive organization’s annual fall fundraiser, on October 26. The event will be live-streamed at the group’s Facebook page.
IOWAN HIRED: Zack Davis, who worked on multiple Democratic presidential campaigns, was named a new board member for NextGen America, a national organization that mobilizes young voters to progressive causes.
IN THE NEWS
REPORT: MEDICAID SERVICES DECLINED
Denied services for Medicaid members increased 891% following the 2016 switch to managed care, according to a report released by the Iowa state auditor’s office. The report measured the number of instances in which an independent judge overturned the decision by the insurer to deny or reduce a service for a Medicaid member. The Iowa Department of Human Services — which oversees the Iowa Medicaid program — criticized the report, calling it “incorrect and flawed,” and saying its methodology is not an accurate comparison of the Medicaid appeals program before and after privatization.
TROOPER DIES: Iowa State Patrol trooper Ted Benda, 37, died after he was injured nearly a week earlier in a single-vehicle crash while en route to help the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office with a wanted suspect, according to the Department of Public Safety.
REFUGEE OPERATION: Iowa Air National Guard officials say about 65 airmen from Sioux City and Des Moines units received stateside deployment orders to support the ongoing effort to bring home Americans from Afghanistan and bring vulnerable Afghans to the U.S. and support their resettlement.
VACCINE REQUIREMENT: About 9,000 members of the Iowa National Guard have been directed to get a COVID-19 vaccination or risk disciplinary actions that could include “separation,” as a last resort, if they refuse without citing an approved medical or religious waiver.