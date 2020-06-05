There was record voter turnout in Iowa Tuesday. Now a Republican state senator from Davenport wants to curb absentee voting.

"Two days after two people are killed and an officer is put in the hospital, we're running a primary election," Moritz said Friday. "In Blackhawk County, they had a bomb threat today and there was unrest in Iowa City (Wednesday). We know these things are going to continue. As we move into the November election, there are safeguards that we as auditors are going to have to put in place. This is not going to go away overnight."

Out of 127,763 registered voters in Scott County, 24,259 (or 19%) cast ballots June 2. Moritz said more than 17,000 absentee ballots were turned in and only about 3% of ballots were cast in person.

"The success came from working closely with the (Iowa State Association of County Auditors), the auditors and Sec. Pate in a bipartisan way to do what was right for the voters of Iowa," Moritz said. "And (Smith's) amendment — not even a week after the election — is 30-page amendment to a two-sentence bill that limits most of the things (Pate) allowed to have happen in the primary to help us deliver a successful election."

Smith's amendment is currently in the committee stage of the Senate. He could not be reached for comment Friday.