There's a new place to ice skate in Davenport this winter

City parks and recreation officials are also working on installing a skating rink at VanderVeer Botanical Park, and will share more information once work is completed and the rink is fully operational.

Dunn estimated it took three to four hours to fill the pond with six inches of water, but some areas subsequently thawed as temperatures warmed to above freezing earlier in the week.

While the ice is ready to be skated on, Dunn said he hoped to add another layer of ice next week once the weather gets colder.

"We've got a good layer of ice, but we need to add more," he said. "Right now in most places I have three to four inches (of ice), but I need a couple more yet. There's spots that don't have ice yet. A lot of it does. When the weather cooperates here next week, I hope I can put another couple of inches on it."

Dunn thanked the Davenport Fire Department for volunteering their time to fill the pond in bitterly cold temperatures with wind chills as low as 20 degrees below zero.

"It gives kids a safe place to go play instead of playing in the creek," Dunn said. "Here, you've got six inches of ice and if they do fall through (the ice) they're going to go home with a wet ankle."