'They're not living like this. So why should we?': Davenport renters detail years of landlord neglect

"If some of these places are OK, and we’re going to let them (continue to be rented), then I don’t see there is any issue," Matson said. "If they're unsatisfactory because of health and safety, it could be the middle of the month" that renters may be forced to move.

"They've known about about this since 2019," Donelson said while taking a break from packing her and her daughter's clothes into a hamper and laundry basket and boxing up family portraits and other belongings for a move Friday to a new two-bedroom apartment off Elmore Avenue in Davenport.

"Now, y'all expect us to move out with not even a month's notice," Donelson said. "And they're not giving deposits back. ... It's horrible. They're not living like this. So why should we? It's not right."

While able to secure rental assistance from the Salvation Army through federal block grant dollars received by the city of Davenport "for a major upgrade" to new housing, Donelson and many other Crestwood residents have criticized what they view as a delayed and lax response by city officials.

Alex Kornya, litigation director and general counsel at Iowa Legal Aid, said the group is providing free legal services to at least 20 Crestwood tenants.