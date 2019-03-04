After three months of an empty seat on the city council, voters of Bettendorf’s 3rd Ward will select a new representative to join City Hall on Tuesday.
Four candidates are running for the spot, which was left vacant last November after longtime Alderwoman Debe LaMar died following a fight with cancer. The winner of Tuesday’s special election will be the only other person to represent the southeast side ward in more than 20 years.
The election is for the rest of LaMar’s unexpired term, meaning the winner will need to stand for reelection in November to retain the seat. Candidates in the running said they’ll seek a full term if they winTuesday.
Here's what 3rd Ward voters should know before they head to the polls:
Who’s running?
The four candidates who’ve secured spots on the ballot are Bill Connors, the city’s former community development director; Richard “Dick” Frantz, a retired machinist with the Rock Island Arsenal; Tom Luton, a retired schoolteacher and former member of Bettendorf’s school board; and Don Wells, the vice chairman of Bettendorf’s parks and recreation board.
When do the polls open and close? And where are they?
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday in two precinct locations: First Baptist Church, 3593 Middle Road, and Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Dr.
Voters are required to cast ballots in the precinct in which they live. The Scott County Auditor’s office has a tool on its website that voters can use to find their precincts:https://www.scottcountyiowa.com/auditor/precinct-finder
Can I still register to vote?
Iowa law allows same-day voter registration. To register in person at the polling place, voters must prove they reside in the precinct and verify their identity.
Proof of identity can be shown several ways, including a state-issued ID card, driver’s license, U.S. passport or military ID. Acceptable documents proving residence include a residential lease, bank statement or utility bill.
Voters must be U.S. citizens, reside in Iowa and be at least 18 years old.
Do I need an ID?
Yes. Tuesday’s special election marks the first time Scott County voters will be required to fully abide by a new voter identification law that lawmakers passed in 2017.
Usable forms of identification at the polling place include a state-issued voter ID card, an Iowa driver’s license, a military ID or a U.S. passport. The law, which saw a soft rollout during the last primary and general elections, aims to prevent voter fraud.