Dan Portes, the third-place candidate in Davenport’s mayoral primary, says he will call for the votes to be recounted by hand following a nail-biter contest that put him only eight votes away from advancing to the November general election.
Portes said he arrived at the decision Wednesday night. He does not think the outcome will change but thinks it is important to go through the process and validate the system.
In a mayoral primary, the top two vote-getters go on to compete in the November general election. Unofficial results from the Scott County Auditor’s Office on Tuesday night showed Alderman Mike Matson as the clear winner with 33% of the vote followed by Alderwoman Rita Rawson with 23%.
Rawson has welcomed the possibility of a recount, saying the vote was extremely close and she would probably do the same if she were in Portes’ position.
Portes is CEO and founder of Management Resource Group.
This story will be updated